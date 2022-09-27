In the Yard: 'Tis the season to plant a lawn

One question that folks ask a lot this time of the year is what should I be doing in my lawn?

Fall is the best time of the year to plant cool-season grass seed. The majority of lawns in the Danville area are fescue or Kentucky-31. Kentucky-31 can be attractive, but it tends to clump together and leave spots of bare soil.

Some lawns grown here are Bermudagrass or zoysia grass. They are warm-season grasses that will grow here and may also be considered, but they will turn brown in the winter, through long droughts and do not perform well in the shade.

Other cool-season grasses like ryegrass will germinate fast and look great all winter, but it cannot handle the summer temperatures. Fescue does well and will stay green if the soil and lawn are properly managed.

There are a lot of varieties of the fescues available and pretty much all of them will do well in this area. Rebel, Plantation and Pennington seem to be the most popular. Most of the fescue seeds are packaged with two or more varieties of grass in order to help reduce turf disease occurrence and to take advantage of the different qualities offered by each one. Be sure to read the label on the grass seed bags.

Prior to planting grass seed, it is very important to get the soil chemistry right. There needs to be enough nutrients to help the roots become established in the soil and to support the new growth of grass blades above ground. The soil needs to be slightly acidic, a pH measurement between 6.5 and 6.8. If the soil conditions are off, the seeds may struggle to start growing and may not germinate. Have the soil tested to see if lime is needed and to learn what type and how fertilizer needed.

Grass seed needs to be in direct contact with the soil to germinate and grow. It can germinate if it lays on organic material such as straw, but it will soon dry out if the roots do not penetrate into the soil. Ensure that an ample amount of soil is exposed. New lawns that are bare soil this is not a problem. On existing lawns that are being over-seeded some raking, de-thatching or aeration may be needed prior to seeding.

Sow the grass seeds around mid-September to early October (right now). The seeds will need 10 to 14 days to germinate, plus another two weeks to establish a strong root system. It is important to have the new grass established before leaf raking begins or else the new lawn can be damaged.

Once planted, keep the soil moist. Irrigation does not need to be around the clock, but it should be often enough to keep the soil moist. Once the grass starts growing, the irrigation can be gradually reduced. When the temperatures have dropped enough so the grass stops growing, the irrigation can be stopped.

Try to have the grass seed planted by Oct. 31 if at all possible. After that date, the winter temperatures begin to set in and the chances of establishing new grass decrease significantly. Many people have been successful in planting new grass through November if the weather conditions are good enough, but there have also been many failures.

If you’re looking for something a bit different, clover lawns are making a comeback. Clover was popular before everyone started using the same kinds of seeds/grass in their lawn. Why would you choose clover? Planting clover in the lawn helps you mow less often, use less water, doesn’t need to be fertilized (clover actually fixes nitrogen and will allow plants nearby to grow better), is more drought and shade resistant than most grasses, has little or no need for herbicides and pesticides and doesn’t need to be aerated.

Some negatives are that it doesn’t do as well in high traffic areas. This means that it won’t hold up well with lots of foot traffic and can cause bare patches in those spots. It also may need to be reseeded every two to three years. Clover also will attract pollinators.

I view this as a positive, but some who are allergic or have small children may not appreciate this as much. Lastly — and it’s important to note this — Dutch white clover is considered invasive or non-native although it is well established all throughout the United States. It can be aggressive and take over. It is not listed in the Virginia invasive species list.

There are many types of clover, although the two most popular are white and red clover. Most of the red clover varieties grow large and are used for livestock forage or as a cover crop. In lawns, the most popular is Dutch White Clover (Trifolium repens). It grows 4 to 8 inches tall, will tolerate close mowing and outcompetes many weed species.

Clover seeds are very small. When seeding, it’s recommended to hand broadcast to ensure even coverage. If it’s not possible to hand broadcast, you can use a spreader, but adding sand or compost will help distribute the seeds more evenly and ensure they don’t fly away from their intended planting location.

In addition, native wild flowers and landscaped portions of the lawn can drastically reduce the amount of grass that you need to cut. It can also help reduce the amount of fertilizer and pesticides that are introduced into the environment while providing food for native bees and pollinators.

Enjoy your garden and lawns.