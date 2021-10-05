IN THE YARD: To grow a greener lawn, sort through the confusion of seeds

When sowing new grass seed, it is important to use a fertilizer that is high in phosphorous (or phosphate). There are starter fertilizers specially formulated to get seeds off to a good start. Once the lawn is established, phosphorous should not be included unless you have a recent soils test that says it is needed. Read the labels to see which fertilizers are recommended for starting a new lawn. If the middle value of a formulation is “0,” then the fertilizer contains no phosphorous. Newly-seeded grass needs phosphorus to establish a good root system.

When looking at the bags of seed, turn them over and look on the back. There should be a label that has a lot of important information. First, look at the mixture of grass varieties. Most, if not all, of the fescue varieties will grow well in this area. There are some interesting names for these varieties such as Jaguar, Rebel, Honky-Tonk, Covenant, Fidelity, Endeavor and others. These are known as fine fescues. You will also find Kentucky-31 fescue (or K-31) that is usually not mixed with other varieties. Kentucky-31 tends to grow in clumps and might not yield the smooth, even turf we like in our lawns. However, mixed with the fine fescues, it will improve the texture of a lawn. One part K-31 to three parts fine fescue is a good mix rate. You might also find Chewings fescue in the mix and that is a good one. Chewings is tough and can also tolerate more shade that other grasses. When sowing any fescue, you will need about 8 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet for a new lawn or on bare ground. For overseeding, an existing lawn that has thinned out, you will need 3 to 6 pounds of seed depending on your situation.