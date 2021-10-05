IN THE YARD: To grow a greener lawn, sort through the confusion of seeds

Contributing columnist
I have been picking up grass seed, fertilizer and lime to restore my home lawn, and I’ve noticed other people doing the same thing. Some seem to know what to get, but others look to be a little confused by all the choices. Maybe the information I provide here will help.
First, I must assume that the soil is right for planting or the shopper has had a soils test done so they have some idea what they need. If the soil pH has not been corrected to the proper range (pH=6.3-6.8), then all the fertilizer and grass seed you can get will not result in a healthy and green lawn for the years ahead. Usually, one or two applications of lime are needed to accomplish this and then it will be about three years before more lime is needed.
When shopping for grass seed, there are a few facts to keep in mind about the different types available. Fescue is the grass that will come up when planted at this time of year and will stay green yearlong. It is classified as a cool-season grass, so right now is the best time to sow. Cool-season lawns are best sown from mid-September through the end of October. The second best time is mid-February through the end of March. Warm season-grasses (Bermuda and Zoysia) are best sown in early summer when the weather starts getting hot.
Ryegrass often is used for lawns to provide a faster green-up. It will germinate in as little as five days and it will look great all winter. However, when the weather gets hot in early summer, the ryegrass will die. It is not a permanent grass, but often is mixed with fescue to come up quickly and hold the soil in place until the fescue can take over. Ryegrass should be no more than 25% of the mixture. Most professionals will use 20% or less if they use any at all.
The same is true for bluegrass. Bluegrass looks great, but takes a little longer to germinate and grow. It will add to the texture and color of a lawn and will develop into a great looking area in Lynchburg, Charlottesville, Roanoke, but not Danville. Our summers are just a little too hot for bluegrass and it will die out in early June.
When sowing new grass seed, it is important to use a fertilizer that is high in phosphorous (or phosphate). There are starter fertilizers specially formulated to get seeds off to a good start. Once the lawn is established, phosphorous should not be included unless you have a recent soils test that says it is needed. Read the labels to see which fertilizers are recommended for starting a new lawn. If the middle value of a formulation is “0,” then the fertilizer contains no phosphorous. Newly-seeded grass needs phosphorus to establish a good root system.
When looking at the bags of seed, turn them over and look on the back. There should be a label that has a lot of important information. First, look at the mixture of grass varieties. Most, if not all, of the fescue varieties will grow well in this area. There are some interesting names for these varieties such as Jaguar, Rebel, Honky-Tonk, Covenant, Fidelity, Endeavor and others. These are known as fine fescues. You will also find Kentucky-31 fescue (or K-31) that is usually not mixed with other varieties. Kentucky-31 tends to grow in clumps and might not yield the smooth, even turf we like in our lawns. However, mixed with the fine fescues, it will improve the texture of a lawn. One part K-31 to three parts fine fescue is a good mix rate. You might also find Chewings fescue in the mix and that is a good one. Chewings is tough and can also tolerate more shade that other grasses. When sowing any fescue, you will need about 8 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet for a new lawn or on bare ground. For overseeding, an existing lawn that has thinned out, you will need 3 to 6 pounds of seed depending on your situation.
Some bags have an all-in-one mix with seed, fertilizer and mulch. These work fairly well for working in small areas such as bare spots. You will need to get the pH right with a lime application and my experience has been that more seed should be added to the mixture. It works well on level ground but on slopes, in ditches and other areas where erosion is a problem you will need a thin layer of straw to hold everything in place until the grass is established. Some of these mixtures include a soil conditioner and that does provide some benefit as well.
One more note: Look for the expiration date. It is usually shown by state or region. You may need to decipher this a little. For example, I bought a bag that was tested in March 2021, it had a sell by date of June 30, 2022, but for several states (a long list that did not include Virginia) the sell by date was Dec. 31, 2021. This says that in Virginia, after June next year the germination rate will decline significantly and the seed should not be used after that date.
Hopefully this will clear up some of the confusion concerning which seed to buy.
