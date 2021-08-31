IN THE YARD: Weird looking cucumbers still taste the same

Instead of the nice, thick, straight fruits they were looking forward to, they got some really odd shaped things growing on their vines. Some looked OK on each end, but seemed to be “pinched” in the middle giving an hour-glass like fruit shape. Others were shrunken and shriveled on one end, but otherwise normal looking. Still others looked like elf shoes, fat in the body, but curled up to a pointy toe on the end.
This situation is not as rare as we might think. It can be due to several things that have happened.
It should be noted these cucumbers are OK to eat. I know that from experience — they taste just fine. An avid gardener may be tempted to throw them away out of embarrassment because their “cukes” aren’t perfect, but that is wrong. After all, once you cut them up and put them on the table or on a salad, who will know the difference?
One of the leading causes for deformed cucumbers is a lack of complete pollination. This has been a growing problem in area gardens for years. There haven’t been enough honeybees to pollinate every plant in every garden. Other pollinators, such as bumble bees and butterflies, have taken up some of the slack but they still cannot carry the full load.
The female parts of the flowers are not getting enough pollen to completely fertilize their ovaries. This means portions of the fruit will grow poorly or not at all. Sometimes the bees and other insects get to the flowers a little late and the pollen has lost some of its strength and does a poor job of fertilizing.
High temperatures can also contribute to the problem of cuke deformities. Excessive heat can kill or weaken pollen. Cucumbers are especially sensitive to this. They will still use the pollen, but the results will be incomplete. Temperature extremes also can cause bees to stay in the hive. When it is exceptionally hot, more bees must stay at home and keep their wings moving to keep the hive cool. These bees are not out visiting our flowers until the weather cools down a bit. You can really see this on tomato plants in very hot weather. The flowers turn brown and fall off without being pollinated.
When you cut open a freshly picked cuke, you will notice there is a lot of water inside. This should tell you something. From the time the first flower shows up until the last cuke is pulled form the vine, these plants will need plenty of water. Some portions of the Danville region have been very short on rainfall this summer. When it was hot and dry at some houses, others, just a few miles away, were getting plenty of rain.
There were times this summer when I was watering my garden every other day and yet other times when I had to water every day. I grow in raised beds that dry out faster than traditional in-the-ground gardens. I also put some plants in containers that dry out even faster due to the better air circulation. So yes, I had some strange looking cukes, but they were still delicious.
Fertilization also can play a role in deformed cucumbers. The seedlings and/or seeds should be planted in a rich, organic soil that is full of nutrients. Nutrient deficiency at planting will cause the plants to produce deformed fruits. It is important to get them off to a good start, however, too much fertilizer when they are starting to produce can cause the same thing to happen.
This is especially true if too much nitrogen is applied as the plants are growing. You should start with a fertile soil as you would with any other vegetables. As they start to grow, you can side dress with small amounts of plant food formulated for vegetables. Once the flowers start to appear, you should reduce the fertilizer. Keep feeding the cukes but with smaller amounts. Perhaps you can try cutting the amount applied in half to start and see how that works. Some literature I’ve read said to side dress with compost or fish emulsion instead of fertilizer throughout the growing season. It might be worth trying.
The bottom line is the cukes will still taste good and they are safe to eat, even if they do look a little weird.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.