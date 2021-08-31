IN THE YARD: Weird looking cucumbers still taste the same

High temperatures can also contribute to the problem of cuke deformities. Excessive heat can kill or weaken pollen. Cucumbers are especially sensitive to this. They will still use the pollen, but the results will be incomplete. Temperature extremes also can cause bees to stay in the hive. When it is exceptionally hot, more bees must stay at home and keep their wings moving to keep the hive cool. These bees are not out visiting our flowers until the weather cools down a bit. You can really see this on tomato plants in very hot weather. The flowers turn brown and fall off without being pollinated.

When you cut open a freshly picked cuke, you will notice there is a lot of water inside. This should tell you something. From the time the first flower shows up until the last cuke is pulled form the vine, these plants will need plenty of water. Some portions of the Danville region have been very short on rainfall this summer. When it was hot and dry at some houses, others, just a few miles away, were getting plenty of rain.

There were times this summer when I was watering my garden every other day and yet other times when I had to water every day. I grow in raised beds that dry out faster than traditional in-the-ground gardens. I also put some plants in containers that dry out even faster due to the better air circulation. So yes, I had some strange looking cukes, but they were still delicious.