IN THE YARD: When should you prune? That depends on the plant.

I have been getting some questions about when is the right time to prune various woody plants. The answers are fairly easy and straightforward. You just need to know a little about your plants.

For most woody plants, especially shrubs but not shade trees, the period from August through October is not a good time to prune. Pruning often will trigger some new growth. If the new growth starts late in the growing season, it can be damaged by freezing weather. At this time the woody shrubs need to prepare for winter. They do this by hardening their plant cells and reducing their needs for nutrients and water. New growth reduces the energy available for this process and leaves the plants vulnerable to winter damage as they enter their winter dormancy.

You will notice I excluded shade trees from this restriction. Research has repeatedly shown trees can be pruned all year long. It is important to remember no more than one-third of the live branches should be removed at any time. Heavy pruning of shade trees at this time of year also can lead to damage during the colder months. If more than one-third of the tree must be removed, then the work needs to be spread out over two or more years.