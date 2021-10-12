IN THE YARD: When should you prune? That depends on the plant.

I have been getting some questions about when is the right time to prune various woody plants. The answers are fairly easy and straightforward. You just need to know a little about your plants.
For most woody plants, especially shrubs but not shade trees, the period from August through October is not a good time to prune. Pruning often will trigger some new growth. If the new growth starts late in the growing season, it can be damaged by freezing weather. At this time the woody shrubs need to prepare for winter. They do this by hardening their plant cells and reducing their needs for nutrients and water. New growth reduces the energy available for this process and leaves the plants vulnerable to winter damage as they enter their winter dormancy.
You will notice I excluded shade trees from this restriction. Research has repeatedly shown trees can be pruned all year long. It is important to remember no more than one-third of the live branches should be removed at any time. Heavy pruning of shade trees at this time of year also can lead to damage during the colder months. If more than one-third of the tree must be removed, then the work needs to be spread out over two or more years.
What about flowering trees? This is a little different than shade trees. Pretty much all landscape trees in this area that flower will bloom in the spring. They produce flowers on wood produced the previous year. In other words, the buds that will produce flowers in the spring are already in place. Pruning now will remove many of those buds. It is better to wait until just after the trees flower to prune them. Cutting back now will not injure the tree very much, but it will not have as many flowers next spring.
Fruit trees are different. Peaches, apples, pears, damsons, grapes and others should be pruned while they are dormant. Most orchardists will do this work in February and March. If you do this, then pay close attention to what you cut. If you know your plants, you will know they produce flowers and fruits on short little twigs called fruiting spurs. Be sure to leave those spurs when pruning in the winter. Some others, like grapes for example, may not have those spurs. Cut these so there are several buds left on the branches you cut back.
Flowering shrubs are easy. Just pay attention to when they flower and the type of branches where the flowers appear. As I mentioned earlier, spring flowering shrubs already have their buds in place for next year. They will bloom either just before new growth begins or the flowers will appear along with the new growth. The time to prune these shrubs is just after the flowers begin to fade away. Pruning at that time will allow the shrub to produce new branches all season long that will have the next year’s supply of flowers in place by the end of the summer. Typical shrubs are roses, azaleas, lilacs, forsythias and others.
Shrubs that flower in the summer and/or fall are different. They send out new growth first. At some point in the growing season, flowers will appear on the new growth. Pruning in the summer will prevent the flowers from showing up. The best time to prune summer and fall flowering shrubs is while they are dormant. February and early March are favorite times among many gardeners to do this work. It is important to complete this task before the buds open in the early spring. Crepe myrtle, butterfly bush, Rose-of-Sharon and many others fall into this category.
There are still a few green hedges around. These depend on the type of plants used in the hedge. English boxwoods are best pruned in the early winter. Many people will use the boxwood branches in their Christmas decorations. American boxwoods can be cut with shears during most of the summer to maintain a formal, uniform shape. Those who still have privet hedges can prune them from April through October without any ill effects, they are pretty tough plants.
When you prune, keep your tools sharp to reduce unnecessary damage to the plants. If you suspect you are pruning a plant that has any type of disease, you should sterilize the tools before moving to another plant to prevent spreading a potential disease. Lysol, Listerine or a 10% solution of household bleach and water will work well. Since the sterilization can cause rust, take time to thoroughly wash and oil the tools when you are done. Ans always, dispose of diseased plant material, do not put it in the compost pile.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.