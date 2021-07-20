IN THE YARD: Why do people garden?

Out in the hot sun, pulling weeds, watering plants and deadheading flowers.

I had to ask myself something a lot of gardeners ask at some time or another.

Why am I doing this?

We can buy fresh vegetables at farmer’s markets or grocery stores. We can get brightly colored flowers from a florist or even nice-looking plastic ones from other places. Yet, we still go out and get dirty and soaked in sweat almost daily. Why am I doing this?

What follows are my own thoughts and observations and is not supported by any scientific studies (although such studies have been done and the results published.)

Many gardeners started out growing food for their families. In the not-so-distant past, it was necessary for rural families to produce their own food. They grew livestock for meat, milked their own cows and preserved enough vegetables to last through the next winter. They made their own butter and bread, and collected eggs for their kitchens. There are still a lot of folks who do this today, and they would not have it any other way.