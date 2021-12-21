IN THE YARD: Why kiss under the mistletoe and how long does a Christmas tree need to grow?

As we prepare for Christmas events this weekend, there are a couple of traditions I often get asked about.

Question: Why do we kiss under mistletoe?

Answer: This is often traced back to ancient Norse mythology. The earliest written account about this tradition showed up around 1784 in a song that had the phrase, “what all the men, Jem, John, and Joe cry, ’What luck has sent ye?’ And kiss beneath the mistletoe the girl not turn’d of twenty.”

Charles Dickens refers to the tradition in “The Pickwick Papers” published in 1837. And it may have been possible that it was used as a method to “get around” strict parents when a young couple wanted to kiss.

In this country, the tradition goes back to Washington Irving’s “The Sketch Book” published in 1820 after he visited England. In the chapter titled Christmas Eve, there is a footnote that reads, “The mistletoe is still hung up in farm-houses and kitchens at Christmas, and the young men have the privilege of kissing the girls under it, plucking each time a berry from the bush. When the berries are all plucked the privilege ceases.”

Question: Why do real Christmas trees cost so much?

Answer: It takes a lot of time and hard work to produce a Christmas tree. In a couple of months, the growers will start by guessing how many trees they will need. Not just the total number but how many of each species — Fraser fir, balsam fir, blue spruce, white pine, etc. What the grower plants in February will be sold between five and 10 years later. Taller trees take more years than shorter trees and the grower is challenged to meet some future demand for species and height. The grower also must guess how many extra trees to plant because not all of them will make it to the final harvest.

Once planted, the real work begins. The grass and weeds must be mowed regularly as these can seriously reduce the value by causing sparse branches and foliage at the bottom of the trees. After about two years or so, the grower will begin to prune and shape each tree so it will grow thick and beautiful. The natural growth of evergreen trees is not usually what the buyers want. There is a degree of artistry involved in developing that perfect specimen to present our ornaments, lights and garlands. Finally, as with all plants, it is important to keep the trees healthy so it will have the rich green color we expect and so it can fend off the occasional attack from damaging insects.

People who think the growers simply plant a bunch of trees and sell them a few years later are mistaken. The only tree I know of locally that does not require all this attention is the Eastern redcedar we find growing in old fields and along fencerows.

Question: If I buy a Christmas tree with the roots still attached, when should I plant it outside, in the ground?

Answer: As soon as possible after Christmas Day. The sooner the better. In the meantime, it is very important to keep the roots moist. Do not allow the roots to dry out, but do not keep a root ball sitting in water either. Remember to dig a proper hole for the tree. Excavate a planting hole that is no deeper than the height of the rootball, deeper is not better — too deep may kill the tree. The hole should also be twice as wide as the root ball. Be sure to take off any burlap or other materials covering the ball so the roots can easily penetrate into the soil once they start to grow.

2021 has been an interesting year for our plants. Extremes have gone from too wet to too dry and maybe too hot, but not as cold as we normally experience. Some plants have suffered but most have demonstrated their resilience and adapted to the growing conditions we have encountered over the past 12 months.

I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and as always, enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.