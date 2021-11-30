IN THE YARD: Yaupon holly shrub resurfaces as tea brew

Yaupon holly is a fairly poplar landscape plant in our area.
It forms shrubs or small trees up to 20-feet tall and 10-feet wide, and it’s an evergreen.
The male flowers that produce pollen are found only on male plants and the same is true of the female flowers. If the female plants are pollinated, they will produce a heavy crop of red berries in the fall. This plant is native to North America and is found along the Atlantic and Gulf coastal plains from Virginia to Texas.
Yaupon is drought-tolerant, so it can survive extended periods of little or no rain. It is the only caffeinated plant native to the United States. It was once a common source of leaves for brewing tea.
Indigenous tribes routinely used this plant for making a tasty caffeinated beverage. Some tribes used it as part of their religious rites and others just used it as a drink. When Europeans first came here, they learned how to brew it and it was very common. Spaniards in Florida referred to it as black tea for the dark liquid it produced.
The trick to brewing with these leaves is to properly roast them. Until recently, this step in the preparation was lost.
In 2011, a woman in Texas noticed during a severe drought there was a row of bushes on her family’s farm that were still green even though everything else was brown.
A few years later, a man made a similar observation in a coastal area of Florida. Both people started researching these plants to see what they were and to see if there a use for them. They quickly learned the yaupon hollies they were looking at were common in many landscapes due to their toughness under difficult growing conditions. They both continued looking for information and found historical references to the leaves being roasted and used to brew tea.
They both looked, but did not find anyone who knew how to prepare the leaves for brewing. The man finally found references in notes from early colonists that helped him find different methods to use. The woman simply used trial and error until she found the correct method by roasting the leaves in her kitchen oven. They eventually produced a dark-colored tea that has a delicious nutty/buttery flavor.
She started her company selling yaupon holly tea in 2013 and he started his company in 2015. Today, there are several small, craft-type businesses selling yaupon tea. In 2018, the American Yaupon Association was founded to help connect yaupon enthusiasts and to ensure the quickly rebounding industry honored its past in an ethical way.
Today, the small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs of the AYA are harvesting, roasting and selling more than 10,000 pounds of yaupon each year while promoting sustainability and the beverage’s indigenous roots.
The reason we don’t know a lot about this tea in modern times has a lot to do with the British East India Company. By the middle 1700s, yaupon holly was being grown for tea on many colonial plantations. It was a very common alternative to the English black tea. It was so popular it was seen as a threat to East India’s markets and so there was a lot of pressure from this commercial outfit to limit production.
In particular, the company sought successfully to at least limit the export of the tea leaves and to stop this practice if possible. One story says an English botanist was the first to assign the current botanical name for the plant, Ilex vomitoria, to give it a disgusting name. (Another reference says it got that name because some native tribes would drink huge amounts during their religious rites to induce regurgitation. I’ll let the reader decide which to believe.)
This will be an interesting American farm product to watch over the years to see if it ever regains the prominence it had in colonial times. It may be a good plan to plant a couple of these shrubs and grow our own tea in the backyard garden.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.