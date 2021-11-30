IN THE YARD: Yaupon holly shrub resurfaces as tea brew

Yaupon holly is a fairly poplar landscape plant in our area.

It forms shrubs or small trees up to 20-feet tall and 10-feet wide, and it’s an evergreen.

The male flowers that produce pollen are found only on male plants and the same is true of the female flowers. If the female plants are pollinated, they will produce a heavy crop of red berries in the fall. This plant is native to North America and is found along the Atlantic and Gulf coastal plains from Virginia to Texas.

Yaupon is drought-tolerant, so it can survive extended periods of little or no rain. It is the only caffeinated plant native to the United States. It was once a common source of leaves for brewing tea.

Indigenous tribes routinely used this plant for making a tasty caffeinated beverage. Some tribes used it as part of their religious rites and others just used it as a drink. When Europeans first came here, they learned how to brew it and it was very common. Spaniards in Florida referred to it as black tea for the dark liquid it produced.

The trick to brewing with these leaves is to properly roast them. Until recently, this step in the preparation was lost.