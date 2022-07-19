Meet Corey Riedel, the new columnist for In The Yard

Hello, everyone.

My name is Corey Riedel and I’m the new agricultural extension agent for Virginia Cooperative Extension in your wonderful city of Danville.

Stuart Sutphin has been a mainstay in the area since the early 2000s providing everyone with sound advice for their horticultural problems, teaching folks about gardening and so much more than that.

It is truly an honor to take over for him.

From what Stuart has told me, the extension agent in this area has written a newspaper column for the Register & Bee since long before he was an agent. I’m a bit nervous about stepping into this realm, but I believe that I can take over for him and provide meaningful content and advice for everyone.

I know that Stuart’s columns were loved by many and he always did a wonderful job finding interesting topics to talk about. For this first column, I’d like to introduce myself, give you some information on my background and hopefully provide a glimpse into what I hope to bring to the column.

I grew up in Airville, Pennsylvania, a small, farming town located near the Susquehanna River. Airville is close to the Pennsylvania/Maryland border, so being in Danville feels familiar to me with North Carolina being so close.

The closest neighbors to my parents’ house were Amish and I grew up surrounded by a big Amish community.

I started gardening at a young age with my father and have always been interested in food production. After all, everyone has to eat and our population is ever increasing.

After completing high school, I spent eight years in the U.S. Army and Pennsylvania National Guard as an intelligence analyst. After receiving an honorable discharge from the military, I found myself living in the Tidewater area of Virginia.

I originally moved down to Tidewater to take a government contracting job and continue on in the intelligence/defense world. I quickly realized that I was tired of working in buildings that had no windows. I missed being outdoors, growing plants and interacting with nature.

I was able to find a job the Hampton Roads Agriculture Research Extension Center in Virginia Beach as a laboratory and field aid for the nursery plant production professor. From there I moved on to finish my Bachelors of Science degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a focus on environmental horticulture and an entomology minor.

As an undergraduate I worked as a student aid for Dr. Doug Pfeiffer in the entomology department and focused on research projects involving invasive insects in Virginia. I’m currently finishing my Masters of Science degree in the life sciences with entomology concentration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. I worked on my master’s degree research overseas in Cambodia and focused on sustainable agriculture (creating habitat that supports biodiversity and the reduction of pesticides). I have a strong background in integrated pest management, pollinators, honeybees, beneficial insects and invasive insects/plants.

As for the column, right now I’m planning on writing one per month. I know that Stuart was writing a weekly piece, but I’m still learning my job and have additional responsibilities to take care of.

As I get more familiar with the column and my job I plan to write twice a month. My plan is to include more about what’s going on with Virginia Cooperative Extension here in Danville and across Virginia.

I still plan to write about horticultural topics, but I will also be including topics that I find interesting. These topics will most likely be about interesting insects, beneficial insects, invasive insects and plants, sharing information/programs about the 4-H program here in Danville, and anything else that I can come up with on top of that.

I’m also open to any ideas that you, (yes you!), may have. So, if you feel that you have a good topic for the column or just want to learn more about a specific thing, please send me an email at coreyr14@vt.edu.

I’ll be looking for my own tag line in the future, but for now get out there and enjoy your garden.