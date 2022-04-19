IN THE YARD: A back porch farm can produce just enough fresh vegetables to satisfy the occasional taste for good food

All of us gardeners like to have fresh food to eat that we grew ourselves in our own gardens.

Unfortunately, there is a thing us humans do over time that sometimes limits our ability to have the garden we want. It is called aging.

Add to that a few medical infirmities that also seem to be a part of the process, and we eventually reach a point where we need to scale back.

There are some younger gardeners who also like fresh produce but simply do not have the space to grow as much as they would like.

For all of us, I am going to introduce a new term called the back porch farm. Think of to as a miniature truck farm where we produce just enough fresh vegetables to satisfy the occasional taste for good food.

I am starting with four 5-gallon plastic buckets. I have drilled holes in the bottom of each bucket so that excess water can drain out and the plants growing in them will not drown. I will fill them with a good potting soil, but leave about 3 inches at the top so I can add water as needed. Then I will plant one tomato plant in each one. Using tomatoes that are “indeterminate” will mean my wife and I can enjoy small numbers of fresh tomatoes all summer long.

I looked at several raised planters that I could use on my back porch. Most of them were more than what I wanted. The planters that are raised on legs would be nice since everything is at a good level to prevent a lot of bending, but the price was too steep for my taste.

I did some shopping around and found something called planting bags. These are bags of various diameters and depths that are made of a porous material so excess water drains off, and the roots can breathe. Growing in these bags above ground will require more frequent watering to keep the soil from drying out, but these are otherwise ideal.

I selected two bags that are about 38 inches in diameter and about 18 to 20 inches deep. The bags cost less than $20 each, which I thought was great. Each planting bag will need seven 2-cubic foot bags of potting soil. That part will not be cheap at all. But at the end of the summer, I can save the soil on my compost pile, clean the bag, fold it up and store it over the winter. Next year I can re-use everything again.

One bag will be big enough to plant some yellow squash and zucchini. I won’t have as much as I would normally grow in the ground, but for the two of us it should be enough. With these bags above ground, with me in complete control of water and fertilizer and with a good quality potting soil, I can plant much closer that I did out in the yard. An above-ground planter has better air circulation and that helps to improve plant health.

I haven’t decided what to plant in the other bag yet. Maybe potatoes. The soil may not be deep enough to grow large potatoes, but small ones will be OK. I also can grow carrots. Carrots seem to take forever to reach a good eating size, but there is no match for the taste of a fresh-dug carrot. I also could plant the whole bag in either bush-type green beans or I might even dare to try corn, if I can figure a way to keep it from falling over. I wouldn’t get as much from the bag as I would a large garden, but again, it will be better than nothing at all.

We also like fresh slicing cucumbers on the table, either alone or in salads. An older gentleman farmer once showed me a trick he used to have fresh cukes on his back porch. He didn’t always want to walk down to his garden for quick snack. He simply planted cucumber seeds in hanging baskets. He always planted too many, but then thinned them down to three or four plants per pot once they started growing. This way the cukes were not laying on the ground getting dirty.

I am certain there are other ways to grow fresh vegetables without going to the trouble and hard work of a large garden. Most gardeners I know grow more that they need and are only too happy to share with other people who, for some reason, cannot grow their own. But this way, I can still pick something that is just ripe in the afternoon and have it for supper.

Enjoy your garden.