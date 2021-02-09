IN THE YARD: A rose isn't the only flower to communicate love

Here’s a small fact that has been lost to history: The original preferred flower of Valentine’s Day was not the rose.

It is said that violets grew outside Valentine’s cell when he was imprisoned and that he crushed them to make ink for his writings. Therefore, the original flowers used to express love on Valentine’s Day were violets.

It’s a great choice since these flowers signify devotion and loyalty.

Flowers have always held special meaning that varied by points in history and culture. For example, in medieval times if a group of powerful people met around a table and there was a rose suspended over the table, then the meeting that took place was “sub-rosa” and everything that took place was a secret. The secret was only to be shared among those who were present “under the rose.” This term for secrecy is still in use today.

During the Victorian era, there were extremely strict codes of conduct. The rules were clear and enforced without exception, especially in meetings between members of the opposite sex. Young people then were no different than young people today. They searched for ways to get around all the rules to be closer together. Communications also were closely monitored and controlled, so the parents and chaperones could be certain there was no impropriety.