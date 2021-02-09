IN THE YARD: A rose isn't the only flower to communicate love

Here’s a small fact that has been lost to history: The original preferred flower of Valentine’s Day was not the rose.
It is said that violets grew outside Valentine’s cell when he was imprisoned and that he crushed them to make ink for his writings. Therefore, the original flowers used to express love on Valentine’s Day were violets.
It’s a great choice since these flowers signify devotion and loyalty.
Flowers have always held special meaning that varied by points in history and culture. For example, in medieval times if a group of powerful people met around a table and there was a rose suspended over the table, then the meeting that took place was “sub-rosa” and everything that took place was a secret. The secret was only to be shared among those who were present “under the rose.” This term for secrecy is still in use today.
During the Victorian era, there were extremely strict codes of conduct. The rules were clear and enforced without exception, especially in meetings between members of the opposite sex. Young people then were no different than young people today. They searched for ways to get around all the rules to be closer together. Communications also were closely monitored and controlled, so the parents and chaperones could be certain there was no impropriety.
They found what they needed with flowers. Several books have been written on this topic, and a few still survive from the Victorian Era.
So today, even though we can communicate more freely (perhaps too freely at times), it can still be fun to send messages through flowers. Just make certain everyone is using the same instructions as there was a lot a variation between the authors of this language.
For example: a young man might put together a bouquet of flowers that includes a red rose, pink rose, a white rose, lily-of-the valley, white jasmine and ivy. This translates into, “I love you, you make me happy, I am worthy of you, you are sweet and pure and you are my sweet love.” It can also be taken as a proposal of marriage (ivy).
The young lady can respond with a bouquet that includes a white camellia, heliotrope, edelweiss, a red tulip and ivy. This translates into, “You’re adorable, you have my eternal love and devotion, I admire your courage, I love you deeply and I pledge my fidelity — in other words, yes!”
Or she could reply with columbine, candytuft and butterfly weed. This translates into, “You are being foolish, I am indifferent toward you, let me go.” Or she could just send a stripped carnation and a yellow carnation which would represent refusal and rejection.
So, this Valentine’s Day, choose your flowers wisely. You want to be certain of the message you are sending.
Most of the information was found in an online article published by The Old Farmer’s Almanac. (Flower Meanings: The Language of Flowers, What Does Each Flower Symbolize? By Catherine Boeckmann, Feb. 1).
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
