IN THE YARD: After a few months of drab landscapes, color coming back

I like the transition from winter to spring. After a few months of drab, colorless landscapes, it feels good to see the color coming back. It also helps to justify the time spent bent over or on our knees planting spring flowering bulbs last fall. Many of us tend to load up our yards with spring flowering plants since we appreciate the season so much after the winter ends. It means we can get back to what we enjoy most: getting a little soil under our fingernails.

So start out the day saying goodbye to the winter flowers and greeting the newly arriving spring ones. Then get busy as it is time once again to garden. I find it is good to make a list of what needs to be done and when it needs to be accomplished. I actually started the list back in January and have been adding to it and modifying it ever since.

Instead of a written list I make mental notes, but I keep losing them so I need to remember to start writing things down. Many of us have been doing this for so many years. We often do the same things every year at this time. Our tasks are so routine we just do them without thinking about it. On those items at least we need no lists.