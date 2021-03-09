IN THE YARD: After a few months of drab landscapes, color coming back

Work to clean up from the Feb. 13 winter ice storm continues.
Maybe it will be done some day. At least now I can easily justify buying some new plants. I just need to clear off the places to put them.
As I am working, I have noticed the normal changes taking place in the landscape. The hellebores are starting to fade, since they started flowering in January. The snow drops had already started to go, but they got mashed under a couple ice-laden trees so they are now gone for the year.
Many of the crocus were so small they survived the trees falling on them, but now they are fading along with the other winter plants. My arums are still green and leafy like tropical indoor plants, but they do look pretty beat up after removing the pine branches they had covered them.
The spring plants that have survived are coming on strong. The camellia started blooming two weeks ago and is still covered with bright flowers. It’s such a welcome sight out away from the storm damage. The daffodils are massing the yard and peeking out from under the brush. Tulips are pushing up, but they will bloom much later. My forsythia shrubs were hammered back to the ground but that is OK, I know they will grow back from their roots this year and maybe even flower again next year.
It’s the same story for the lilacs. I have even started seeing blooms on the periwinkle ground covers. And, not to be left out, my voodoo lily is starting to form leaves.
I like the transition from winter to spring. After a few months of drab, colorless landscapes, it feels good to see the color coming back. It also helps to justify the time spent bent over or on our knees planting spring flowering bulbs last fall. Many of us tend to load up our yards with spring flowering plants since we appreciate the season so much after the winter ends. It means we can get back to what we enjoy most: getting a little soil under our fingernails.
So start out the day saying goodbye to the winter flowers and greeting the newly arriving spring ones. Then get busy as it is time once again to garden. I find it is good to make a list of what needs to be done and when it needs to be accomplished. I actually started the list back in January and have been adding to it and modifying it ever since.
Instead of a written list I make mental notes, but I keep losing them so I need to remember to start writing things down. Many of us have been doing this for so many years. We often do the same things every year at this time. Our tasks are so routine we just do them without thinking about it. On those items at least we need no lists.
One thing on my list this year is to have my vegetable garden soils tested by Virginia Cooperative Extension. Looking at how things grew last year, I am pretty sure my pH has moved too far to the acid side. I cannot guess how much lime to apply but that $10 soils test is a good and cheap way to be sure I get the soil chemistry right for my plants. It takes about a couple of weeks to get the results back, so I probably should have done this already. The lime will need a couple months to react in the soil after it is applied.
I also will have my lawn soils tested. This way I have all summer to apply the recommended lime and give it time to work before I sow grass this fall.
March is a month I have renamed The Pruning Month. There are a lot of shrubs and trees that should be pruned at this time. If you need to prune any summer flowering tree or shrub, now is the time. This includes crepe myrtles, roses and butterfly bush. It’s getting a little late for peaches and apples, so you will need to get right on them if they need it.
Also prune the grape vines now if they need it. Open them up for good air circulation and sunlight penetration to reduce fruit rot diseases. Woody shrubs that flower in the spring should not be pruned until just after they bloom. My camelia will be ready in about two or three weeks, but the azaleas will need to wait until May. Early June is when I usually prune my rhododendron, but is got halved by a large pine tree on Feb. 13 so I have had to start doing some cleaning and broken branch removal and other doctoring on that one this past week. I am pretty sure the patient will recover, given enough time for rehab.
If you start your vegetables indoors to get an early start on the summer garden, I hope you are about ready to go. Some varieties should be started now or within the next couple weeks to get that early start. But if you wait, it is still OK even though you will end up waiting one or two whole weeks longer to pick fresh fruit.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.