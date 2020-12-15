IN THE YARD: All not lost as winter gardens pop to life

With the strange weather we have had this year (has anything about 2020 been normal), my encore azaleas have been pushing out their pink blooms since early October. I guess they will stop soon but it has been nice to see the color in the fall.

I know there are many of you who have your own winter favorites, and there are probably many more who want to try winter gardening. Just so you will know, most winter flowering plants are very low maintenance. Take time to learn about the plants you want to use before you buy them, so you can install them at the right time of year and in just the right place in your landscape.