IN THE YARD: All not lost as winter gardens pop to life

I was walking around my lawn recently lamenting the fact that I could no longer venture out between midnight and 5 a.m.
OK, I haven’t done that very much since I turned 50 years old, but it was nice to know I could have if I wanted to.
Anyway, I turned my attention to the gardens around my house. The summer stuff is all gone now. No more tomatoes and no more marigolds. But wait, all is not lost. I have done some winter gardening and that is coming to life now.
Many gardeners have learned long ago that the grounds do not need to look dead simply because the weather turned cold. There are several things that can bring a little sunshine and happiness provide cheer on those gray winter days. It would be difficult to list every plant we can use here as there are many variables and many species of plants to consider. But here are few growing around my lawn.
- My Italian arum started coming up when the leaves started coming down. Now there are several large clumps of green, variegated leaves on the edge of the forest. Since my house is in the middle of a large forest, I am in a good location for arum. The large, heart-shaped leaves emerge late in the summer and seem to settle down after some rapid initial growth. They will be there, looking like tropical plants, all winter long. The deer in the neighborhood have learned they will get very sick from eating the foliage, so they stay away from the arum. In the spring, a group of large, vase-shaped flowers will appear that resemble a Jack-in-the-pulpit flower. Soon after that, the flower will die and the leaves will fade away, leaving a thick stalk covered with berries that eventually will turn orange or red. By July, the whole plant is gone, but it will return in September. This plant is considered invasive in many states and controlling it after it is established is difficult, so think about this one before you plant it.
- Hellebores are a top favorite for winter gardens in the area. Mine have already started to show some flower blooms hidden down in the foliage. This is about a month early since these do not usually flower until late January. This is another great plant to put in a shady spot. Mine are in a location on the edge of a group of deciduous trees. They are fully shaded all summer but are in full sun after the leaves come off in fall. They have been very happy here for years now. In fact, they have been dropping seeds that have germinated and I have been collecting the seedlings to plant in other places. One word for those who want to plant hellebores — patience. Things tend to happen slowly with hellebores. It can take years to go from seedling to flowers. If you dig and divide the plants, it can take years before they bloom again. Think of hellebores as nature’s way of telling us, “It’s a garden, slow down and enjoy it.”
- A lot of my spring flowering bulbs are already contributing to the scene. Snowdrops, crocus and daffodils are starting to push up with their green stalks. These will not produce flowers for a couple months yet, but they are offering a hope for the more pleasant spring to come. I used to worry that they would be damaged by the freezing temperatures in January and February, but have learned that fear was unfounded. Now I enjoy the little touch of green showing against the brown on the ground.
- Last year I planted a voodoo lily. It grew until early summer then died back to the ground. This is a new plant for me, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. I noticed this morning it is starting to push up a new stalk, so I will be able to enjoy watching to see what comes next with this little gem. One of these days, maybe in a couple years or so, it will produce a large flower. It is supposed to eventually grow to several feet in height with a horrible smelling flower that resembles the arum described above, only much bigger. The fun part about new plants is learning what they will do in your own landscape.
With the strange weather we have had this year (has anything about 2020 been normal), my encore azaleas have been pushing out their pink blooms since early October. I guess they will stop soon but it has been nice to see the color in the fall.
I know there are many of you who have your own winter favorites, and there are probably many more who want to try winter gardening. Just so you will know, most winter flowering plants are very low maintenance. Take time to learn about the plants you want to use before you buy them, so you can install them at the right time of year and in just the right place in your landscape.
Enjoy your garden.
Have a great Christmas and a happy new year.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
