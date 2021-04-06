IN THE YARD: Before the first mowing of the season, here's list of things to check

That time of year is fast upon us.

I’m not sure what that means, but I see it written a lot and hear it a lot in old movies and such. I guess it means it is almost time to get started on something. In my case, it is cutting the grass.

I know many of you have already started this arduous, annual, regular chore, but most of us are waiting until the last minute. We know once we get that first cutting behind us, we will be doing it once or twice a week for months. There are those among you who find this job enjoyable, but I am not one of them.

As I am getting ready for the mowing season to begin, I wonder if everyone prepares as they should. I used to just go out, try to start the mower, then cut the grass — assuming the mower started.

Some years it would take a couple weeks to get that beast running and working properly. I have learned over the years that a reliable checklist of things to do before mowing can help to avoid most of the frustration I once experienced while facing that first grass cutting of the year.