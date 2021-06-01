IN THE YARD: Busy borers back, bringing damage to wood products

The carpenter bees are back and busily boring their holes in our decks, porches and other wooden items around our homes.

In the late-spring and early summer, residents often notice large black bees hovering around the outside of their homes. These large bees are easily confused with bumble bees, but their bare shiny black abdomen identifies them as carpenter bees. These pests can cause serious damage as they bore holes in wood to create tunnels and nests to lay their eggs.

Additional damages can be inflicted on a home or a surrounding structure by woodpeckers. Carpenter bee larvae are noisy and can attract woodpeckers who will peck holes along the tunnels to feed on the larvae. Often, it is the pecking sounds or the visual damage caused by woodpeckers that will first alert a homeowner to the presence of carpenter bees.

As far as a threat to personal safety goes, these insects are minimal. The male carpenter bees are the most aggressive, hovering in front of people who get near their nests, but male carpenter bees do not have stingers. The female carpenter bees do have stingers, but will usually only sting if provoked (for example, if handled or stepped on).