IN THE YARD: Busy borers back, bringing damage to wood products

The carpenter bees are back and busily boring their holes in our decks, porches and other wooden items around our homes.
In the late-spring and early summer, residents often notice large black bees hovering around the outside of their homes. These large bees are easily confused with bumble bees, but their bare shiny black abdomen identifies them as carpenter bees. These pests can cause serious damage as they bore holes in wood to create tunnels and nests to lay their eggs.
Additional damages can be inflicted on a home or a surrounding structure by woodpeckers. Carpenter bee larvae are noisy and can attract woodpeckers who will peck holes along the tunnels to feed on the larvae. Often, it is the pecking sounds or the visual damage caused by woodpeckers that will first alert a homeowner to the presence of carpenter bees.
As far as a threat to personal safety goes, these insects are minimal. The male carpenter bees are the most aggressive, hovering in front of people who get near their nests, but male carpenter bees do not have stingers. The female carpenter bees do have stingers, but will usually only sting if provoked (for example, if handled or stepped on).
Carpenter bees are attracted to soft wood such as cedar, pine, redwood and cypress. These bees prefer wood that is bare, weathered and unpainted but they will often bore into painted and/or stained home building materials that are made of wood. Even treated wood in not safe from these pests. They usually target typical wooden objects found on and around the home including decks, wooden shingles, fascia boards, fences and fence posts windowsills, and outdoor wooden lawn furniture. Once they bore their holes, they will lay one or more eggs and then seal the hole to protect the larvae until they emerge as adult bees.
If residents are experiencing a problem with these wood destroying insects, there are a few options to try to reduce the damage. One option is to simply plug the holes with moth balls to prevent the bee from returning.
If the carpenter bees are present, you can treat the entrance of the hole with an insecticidal dust. Apply the treatment as soon as carpenter bee activity is noticed. Leave the holes open for 24 to 48 hours to make sure the bee comes in contact with the dust. After that, the hole can be sealed with putty or caulk. Three recommended products are 1% cyfluthrin dust, 9.7% Lambda-cyhalothrin dust and 21.4% imidacloprid. Liquid versions of these insecticides are easier to find and may work as well. Be sure to saturate the wood inside the hole. Read the label to make sure the product is intended for outside use and it is best if it has some residual effect (label will say something like “… keeps killing for X number of days …”)
As a preventative measure, on wood where you know the bees will become active, you can apply a liquid insecticide as a barrier to keep them away. Carpenter bees are territorial, often returning to wood they infested previously.
As with all products, read the label and follow the directions for applying the product and, if applicable, for mixing the product. Failure to follow the label can result in property damage and personal injury or injury to pets and pollinators.
A new item that came out a few years ago is a carpenter bee trap. This is a wood-glass structure that invites the bees to enter. Once inside, they cannot find their way back out again. I have not tried this yet, but the reviews I’ve read seem to indicate it will have at least some limited success.
The final question is, “Do carpenter bees pollinate?” The answer is, “Yes, they do.” Therefore, the homeowner is faced with a decision. Protect pollinators or protect their homes. I’ll let each person make their own choice on this.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.