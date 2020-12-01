IN THE YARD: Deadheading marigolds and picking tomatoes in November. Let’s face it, 2020 has just been that weird.

Every spring, I put out about three dozen container plants. They are mostly flowers, but there are a few cucumbers and tomatoes as well. One of the five Gerbera daisies still has a flower on it; came up about a week ago. But it is otherwise done for the year. My coleus are still big and seem to be alive, but their leaves are full of holes. I’ve taken them off the porch and put them at the back of the lot.

As I mentioned earlier, I am still deadheading the marigolds. The elephant ears still have a few leaves on them. The begonias must be getting tired. They are covered with flowers, but are also starting to lay down. The impatiens, including the New Guinea impatiens, are covered with flowers and look the best they have all year. The geraniums are tough plants are were looking great until some deer wandered through and ate off the flowers, they only eat the flowers, but never the foliage. All of these plants are usually done and gone by the end of October. They don’t usually hang around through November.

I have pretty much closed down the vegetable garden. I had some small, but very hard, green tomatoes and a few thumbnail sized peppers. Just on a whim, I cut up a potato and planted the eyes in mid-August. I got a few about three weeks ago. I don’t have enough space for winter greens, like turnips, so I just let the garden rest through the winter.