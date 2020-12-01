IN THE YARD: Deadheading marigolds and picking tomatoes in November. Let’s face it, 2020 has just been that weird.

Even though 2020 is an even number, it has been a really odd year.
In my (more than) 60 years on this planet, I have never seen anything like the past 10 months or so.
It’s not just not just the pandemic; it’s also politics and social upheavals.
The weather has been way off from normal as well. Record tropical storms, record brush fires and a lot more rain than we usually see. Maybe the climate is changing, it has done that several times before humans ever showed up.
As I write this, it is a couple days after Thanksgiving Day. I just finished deadheading my marigolds and looked to see if the last of my tomatoes are worth picking. I should not be doing those things at this time of the year but let’s face it, 2020 has just been that weird.
Where I live atop White Oak Mountain, morning frosts are rare. But we have usually had a couple hard freezes by now. But the mild weather has allowed many of my summer annual plants to keep going. Some of the more sensitive plants gave up about six weeks ago. My petunias, for example, started looking ragged in early October. I was almost glad to see that since I was spending a hour ever two or three days deadheading them to keep the blooms coming. They looked good when they were thriving, but it was time for me to move on to other things.
Every spring, I put out about three dozen container plants. They are mostly flowers, but there are a few cucumbers and tomatoes as well. One of the five Gerbera daisies still has a flower on it; came up about a week ago. But it is otherwise done for the year. My coleus are still big and seem to be alive, but their leaves are full of holes. I’ve taken them off the porch and put them at the back of the lot.
As I mentioned earlier, I am still deadheading the marigolds. The elephant ears still have a few leaves on them. The begonias must be getting tired. They are covered with flowers, but are also starting to lay down. The impatiens, including the New Guinea impatiens, are covered with flowers and look the best they have all year. The geraniums are tough plants are were looking great until some deer wandered through and ate off the flowers, they only eat the flowers, but never the foliage. All of these plants are usually done and gone by the end of October. They don’t usually hang around through November.
I have pretty much closed down the vegetable garden. I had some small, but very hard, green tomatoes and a few thumbnail sized peppers. Just on a whim, I cut up a potato and planted the eyes in mid-August. I got a few about three weeks ago. I don’t have enough space for winter greens, like turnips, so I just let the garden rest through the winter.
It is a little irritating I am still watering and removing spent flowers a couple times a week. At this time of year, I should be raking leaves and cleaning out the containers for next year. I should be turning the soil in my raised bed vegetable garden to start getting it ready for next summer’s crop. I have other fall chores to do as well. The gutters need to be cleaned. The garden tools need to be cleaned, sharpened and oiled before I put them away. The lawn mowers need oil changes, clean spark plugs, and sharpened blades, but the grass has been growing as well. I’ll probably need to mow one more time in the coming week.
For now, I am taking care of the remaining summer flowering plants and raking leaves. I am also still cleaning up the mess left by the recent storms we have had. I think I have picked up enough sticks in the yard to build one of the little pig’s houses as in the nursery tale. I finally have the few washouts from heavy rainfall under control.
The weather forecast for the coming week looks like it may have some winter in it. When this is published, we may actually have some freezing weather.
If that holds true, then I can finally get into the right season for my gardening. Instead of doing both summer and fall gardening I will be fall and winter gardening.
Here’s to 2021, may it be a little more normal than what we have just been through.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019 @gmail.com.
