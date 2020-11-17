IN THE YARD: Don’t plant a problem

Examine and correct circling roots before planting. Once a plant is in the soil, it is too late to correct potential root problems. Container-grown plants often have root masses that go to the edge of the root ball and begin to circle around the outside of the ball. If they are planted like this, they will continue to grow in a circle. The impact on the plants’ health may not be apparent for years, but it will eventually show up.

I once looked at a tree that a couple planted when they built their home 50 years earlier. One spouse had died and the tree was a way for the survivor to remember their partner. There was a circling root that had grown so large it was strangling the tree just below the ground. There was no way to save it. A few extra minutes to use a sharp knife to cut the circling roots would have given this tree another 20 or 30 years of life.

Nothing should go into the planting hole but roots and soil. Be sure to remove all coverings before planting. Everyone thinks burlap will rot underground, but that is not always true. The previous owner of my home planted several trees that were dug at a nursery. The roots were wrapped in burlap to hold the root ball together, and he planted these trees without removing the burlap.