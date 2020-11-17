IN THE YARD: Don’t plant a problem

A lot of things happen to our plants.
Insects, diseases and adverse weather can all seriously injure or kill the trees and shrubs.
It is disheartening to see a very special plant begin to succumb when there is nothing that can be done. Plants put in place to commemorate a special event or as a memorial to a lost loved one are especially hard to lose.
Unfortunately, one of the most common causes of tree and shrub mortality is incorrect planting. I will discuss the more common issues I have seen on this topic.
The planting hole for a new plant should be no deeper than the height of the root ball. I often see people dig the hole extra deep to allow for a taproot to grow or to give extra protection from dry conditions or cold weather.
I also have seen hundreds of trees and shrubs that died because their roots were too far underground. The root system needs to absorb air and water to supply the plant. The deeper in the soil you go, the less air there is. Therefore, trees and shrubs planted too deep often die of asphyxiation. It is better to plant a little shallow especially when using mulch.
By the way, I seriously doubt you will find anything to plant in this area that has a taproot. The root ball should always rest on solid, undisturbed soil so it will not sink any lower.
Examine and correct circling roots before planting. Once a plant is in the soil, it is too late to correct potential root problems. Container-grown plants often have root masses that go to the edge of the root ball and begin to circle around the outside of the ball. If they are planted like this, they will continue to grow in a circle. The impact on the plants’ health may not be apparent for years, but it will eventually show up.
I once looked at a tree that a couple planted when they built their home 50 years earlier. One spouse had died and the tree was a way for the survivor to remember their partner. There was a circling root that had grown so large it was strangling the tree just below the ground. There was no way to save it. A few extra minutes to use a sharp knife to cut the circling roots would have given this tree another 20 or 30 years of life.
Nothing should go into the planting hole but roots and soil. Be sure to remove all coverings before planting. Everyone thinks burlap will rot underground, but that is not always true. The previous owner of my home planted several trees that were dug at a nursery. The roots were wrapped in burlap to hold the root ball together, and he planted these trees without removing the burlap.
Most of the trees grew just fine. One, however, never seemed to have much vigor, and it did not keep up with the other trees. About five years after I moved in — about eight years after the tree was planted — it uprooted and fell over. That is when I discovered that the burlap was still intact and almost all of the tree’s roots were still confined within the bag.
If you are planting a root ball wrapped in burlap and the plant is too much to handle without the burlap around the roots, that is OK. Place the plant in the hole, loosen the burlap and drop it to the bottom of the hole. Then fill the hole with soil and bury the burlap at the bottom. The new roots that come out of the root ball will be lateral roots; they will brow to the side. Remember that 90% of a large plant’s root system is in the top 18 inches of soil.
Finally, water as needed. If you get directions that say a new tree of shrub needs and inch of water a week or needs to be watered every three or four days, then remember those are guidelines. I have seen many plants die because the gardener was watering on a specific schedule that did not allow for rain. They applied an inch of water two days after there were 2 inches of rain. They drowned their plants.
The frequency of irrigation depends on a few things that make sense when you consider them:
Rainfall:
- If it is raining a lot there is no need to irrigate.
Temperature:
- Water evaporates faster in hot weather so we need to irrigate more often when it is 90 degrees as opposed to 60 degrees.
Soil type:
- Some soils hold water better than others so you will need to learn what your soil characteristics are. We all come equipped with a reliable moisture meter: our index finger. Stick your finger into the soil, if it comes out wet, do not water. If it comes out dry, irrigate.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
