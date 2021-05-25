IN THE YARD: Dragon lily blooms with deep red flower, but smells like a dead animal for first day

Every once in a while, I find a new and somewhat exotic plant to put in my garden. I enjoy adding specimens that are of an esoteric nature.
OK, I like to plant strange stuff in my garden.
One of my more recent additions of this nature is a dragon lily (Dranunculus vulgaris) also known as a voodoo lily among other names. This plant has a couple of very unique features that caught my attention. I located a source for bulbs a couple years ago and ordered one through the mail. I took two years, but it finally bloomed last week.
If you look at the pictures, you will see this plant will probably not fit well in just any garden. It needs space and its interesting bloom will be difficult to blend with other foliage and flowers. There is another feature that could prevent a city gardener or a gardener with nearby neighbors from including a specimen in their garden. I’ll get to that in a bit.
The dragon lily is a native of the eastern Mediterranean region. It is most often sold as a large bulb. It does best in full sunlight, but also will grow well in partial shade. I have placed mine in a small cottage-type garden along with some Asiatic lilies, daisies, asters and mums.
This bulb needs well-drained soil with ample organic content. Too much soil moisture for too long can cause the bulb to rot. But it also responds well to irrigation. Each step of the plant’s progression seemed to happen within a day or two after I watered the bed, but that may be due to the droughty weather we are currently having. This plant is cold hardy from zone 5 (lower New Hampshire) through zone 9 (Northern Florida), so our winters are not a problem.
I ordered my bulb from Brent & Becky’s in the late fall of 2019. I planted it as soon as it arrived. The first thing I saw from the bulb was a long, narrow spike-like sprout that emerged in late winter while my hellebores were still in full bloom.
It grew to about 8 inches and then just sat there for a few weeks. In April, it finally started to open up and the leaves came out. The tropical plant type of leaves made a very attractive addition to my garden. The lily grew to a height of about 4 feet and spread out about 2 feet wide. It did not bloom the first year and by mid-summer the foliage had died back to the ground, making way for the chrysanthemums to move up.
This year the dragon lily started to grow as it did last year. But this time it formed a bloom. This first bloom can take place within one to five years after planting the bulb. My patience was rewarded early. But, patience is necessary as this plant is not in any particular hurry to do anything. The flower bloom took a very long time to develop.
After the lily was 4 feet tall and the foliage was fully developed — and I started thinking there would be no bloom this year — I noticed a new sprout coming straight up from the middle of the stalk. This turned out to be the flower bud. It took several weeks to develop and grow to a length of around 18 inches. During that time it was a thick, green tube and I wondered if it would ever open.
Last week it finally opened. It revealed a very unique deep red to black flower. The flower has a single stalk in the middle that looks like a long, pointed finger. The “wrapping” around the center piece is dark red and papery.
It has a unique feature to attract pollinators. Instead of the usual, pleasant floral scent, the dragon lily smells like a dead animal to attract flies. In my case it also attracted buzzards. The smell is pretty strong and on a warm day can carry a long distance. Fortunately, the odor only lasts the first day after the flower opens. Still, if you live in close proximity to any neighbors, you should consider this before you plant a dragon lily. The flower itself lasts and one to two weeks after it blooms so, after that initial unpleasantness, it is an attractive part of the garden.
I expect my lily to last a few more weeks and die back to the ground. This will make room for my summer flowering plants. The dragon lily will be back next spring.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.