IN THE YARD: Dragon lily blooms with deep red flower, but smells like a dead animal for first day

Every once in a while, I find a new and somewhat exotic plant to put in my garden. I enjoy adding specimens that are of an esoteric nature.

OK, I like to plant strange stuff in my garden.

One of my more recent additions of this nature is a dragon lily (Dranunculus vulgaris) also known as a voodoo lily among other names. This plant has a couple of very unique features that caught my attention. I located a source for bulbs a couple years ago and ordered one through the mail. I took two years, but it finally bloomed last week.

If you look at the pictures, you will see this plant will probably not fit well in just any garden. It needs space and its interesting bloom will be difficult to blend with other foliage and flowers. There is another feature that could prevent a city gardener or a gardener with nearby neighbors from including a specimen in their garden. I’ll get to that in a bit.

The dragon lily is a native of the eastern Mediterranean region. It is most often sold as a large bulb. It does best in full sunlight, but also will grow well in partial shade. I have placed mine in a small cottage-type garden along with some Asiatic lilies, daisies, asters and mums.