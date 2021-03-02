IN THE YARD: Easy-to-grow dahlias are an excellent choice for a beginning gardener

The flowers can be a couple of inches wide or they can be huge, as in the “Dinner Plate” varieties. The petals can be single and simple, like an anemone or daisy, or they can be massed like in a chrysanthemum. The plants themselves can be only 12- to 18-inches tall and of the same width, or they can grow up to 4-feet tall and wide. There are dahlias that will fit in almost any garden.

Dahlias are easy to grow and are an excellent choice for a beginning gardener. Experienced gardeners also enjoy the ease with which they can add these bright colors to their landscapes. Another plus is these flowers are mostly pest free. They are pretty cheap as flowers go so that is another nice feature.

Dahlias are usually bought as a small mass of roots. A short piece of the stem was left on the roots so the gardener will know which end is up when they are planted. Work the soil to about 6 or 8 inches deep and at least a foot wide for each section of roots. Plant them so that they are covered with about 2 to 3 inches of soil. Water well to settle them into their new home. These plants are also available in flower pots.