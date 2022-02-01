IN THE YARD: For herbicides to work on weeds, it's a matter of timing

Crabgrass is a lawn weed that will start showing up in March and April, and persist through much of the summer.

What makes this a weed and why don’t we want it in our lawn?

A weed is a plant considered undesirable in its present location. It may be deemed as such because it detracts from the appearance of other, more desirable plants. It also may be overtaking an area and crowding out desirable plants.

A good working definition of a weed is “any plant that is growing where it is not wanted.” Which brings us back to the questions above.

Crabgrass is a weed because it tends to take over areas of a lawn. This may not be seen as a problem at first, since it is a type of grass. It starts growing in late winter, before the fescues start to come out of their winter dormancy. It is aggressive and produces an abundance of seeds that help it to spread out and push the more desirable grasses aside. But it is an annual grass, so it must regrow from seed every year. This means there will be a few months every year when there is no grass where the crabgrass has taken over, only bare soil. Most of us do not like that.

Crabgrass isn’t the only annual grass that we have labeled a weed. Goosegrass is very similar to crabgrass in that it grows close to the ground in a floret-like pattern, forming flattened clumps. The difference is easy to spot. Crabgrass has reddish stems close to the base and goosegrass has very visible white stems close to the base.

Goosegrass also shows up a little later than crabgrass. Another annual grassy weed is annual bluegrass. This bluegrass is not desirable because it is an annual. In the spring, it will form thick mats of low-growing grass that are an attractive shade of blue-green. It will be covered with small seed heads in late April to May and will drop millions of seeds to take over the lawn. Unfortunately, by late June the grass has died out and left areas of bare soil exposed. The seeds will germinate in August and the grass will start to appear again in December.

Since all three of these weeds are annuals, they have a weakness we can exploit. If we can disrupt or prevent seed germination, we can eventually defeat the weed. This is the key to preventing most annual weeds. We can get down and pull the weeds out by their roots whenever they show up, but that is not practical for large infestations. We can cover the soil with plastic when the seeds germinate, but that would not be attractive. Also, the plastic may act like a greenhouse and help the seeds germinate and grow better. This leaves herbicides and the best and most effective option to control these pesky weeds. The trick is to use the right herbicide at the right time to get the best results. It is all a matter of timing.

Weather conditions must be right for seeds of any plant to germinate and it must be at the right time of year. For crabgrass, the right time is near the end of winter when some other plants are just starting to wake up from their long winter nap. There are several things in the environment that need to align so crabgrass seeds can germinate. It may be difficult to explain these in layman’s terms but that is OK.

There is another plant that responds, visibly, to those conditions. When the forsythia are blooming, the crabgrass seeds are starting to germinate. Before those yellow shrubs bloom, it is too early. If you wait until the flower petals start falling off, you have missed your opportunity. The crabgrass germinates about a month or two after crabgrass, so a second application of herbicide will be needed. The annual bluegrass germinates around mid-August.

Remember when the seeds are germinating is the best time to control an annual weed with herbicides. We will use a pre-emergent herbicide for this task. You apply pre-emergent herbicides before the weeds begin to show up and prevent them from ever becoming established.

A post-emergent herbicide, like Roundup or Weed-B-Gone, is applied to weeds that are visible and actively growing. Most of the pre-emergent herbicides, such as the crabgrass preventers you may be familiar with, come in a granular form and are relatively easy to apply. Every year, Virginia Tech publishes its Pest Management Guide for Home Grounds and Animals, and it lists the pre-emergent herbicides they recommend to control the three weeds we have been discussing. I usually take time to look around the local gardening outlets to see what active ingredients are being used in the available products. I consistently find the local stores are selling products that Virginia Tech recommends.

Please use care when applying these products. Use the amount recommended; more is not better and less will not provide the results you want. Remember, these products prevent seeds from germinating, so you will not be able to grow anything else from seed for a period of time after you apply this product. Also, there is a residual period where the product still will be active in the soil. For example, I used a pre-emergent to control some bluegrass in my lawn in the middle of August. The label clearly stated I should not apply any seed on the area for a period of 4 months. I put some grass seed down in October to see what would happen and it is still just lying there. I will overseed the area properly as soon as the weather improves.

The weather soon will “open up” and we will be able to get back into our gardens, so just hang on a little longer.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.