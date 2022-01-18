IN THE YARD: Gardening by the signs of the moon and Zodiac

With the weather we have been having, I find myself indoors more than usual.

I guess with age comes less tolerance of the cold and wet weather typical of Virginia winters. This means I often have more opportunity to get into trouble by looking into things I should probably leave alone. In this case, I have read the 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac from cover-to-cover. It’s an interesting book packed with lots of information. I now know why cats are said to have nine lives, for example.

I paid close attention to the gardening information, especially things related to “gardening by the signs.” I don’t know if this is scientific or simply superstition. I have known people over the years who swore by this information, and they always seemed to have really good gardens. Maybe there is something to it.

According to this system of gardening beliefs, the moon must be in some sort of relationship with certain signs of the Zodiac to have success with routine gardening practices. It helps to know if the moon is “waxing” (between the new moon and the full moon, it appears larger every night) and “waning” (between the full moon and new moon, it appears smaller every night).

For example: the best time to prune is when the moon is in Aries, Leo or Sagittarius. During a waxing moon, pruning encourages growth, and during a waning moon pruning discourages growth. If you plan to prune your fruit trees or grape vines in February, you should do it on the 4th, 5th and 6th (Aries) or wait until the 15th and 16th (Leo). Both times are between the new moon on Feb. 1 and the full moon on Feb. 16, so it is a waxing moon to encourage new growth.

If you want to build or repair fences or work on your garden beds, wait until the moon is in Capricorn. That would be Feb. 25, 26 and 27; March 25 and 26; or April 21 and 22. It does not matter if the moon is coming or going.

The information that follows is from the almanac’s chapter about planting by the moon’s phase. This chapter divides North America into four zones. Virginia is in zone two and that is what I used. North Carolina is in zone one, so you folks may need to adjust your schedule slightly.

The time to plant or transplant is during Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces or Taurus. The time of year is important here as some plants have different times to produce. Lettuce, chard, cabbage and cauliflower need to go into the ground in March or early April. Specifically, March 7-18 and April 1-15. But the moon is not favorable on March 16, 17 and 18. Lettuce should not be planted after March 31 or it may bolt before it is ready. Warmer weather is bad for these plants, so do not wait until it is too late. Similarly, do not go too early on summer plants as they cannot tolerate very cold temperatures.

Beans can be planted the last two weeks in April; the moon is favorable on the 15th, 16th and 30th. Cucumbers can be planted from April 7 through May 15 and the moon is favorable on April 7 through 16 and the 30th, and on May 1 through 15. Tomatoes can be planted April 7 through 30, but I like to wait until after the 19th to reduce the chance of losing my plants to frost. For my schedule, the moon is favorable only on the 30th of April — I guess I’ll need to risk planting outside that window.

The almanac says the time to plant watermelons is April 15 through May 7. The moon is favorable April 15 and 16, and April 30 through May 7. Remember the soil needs to be warm for watermelons and cantaloupes — at least 60 degrees — to grow these fruits from seed. I would wait as long as I could to plant. You can stick a meat thermometer into the soil to check the temperature. If it is too cool, you will need to wait longer. Insert the thermometer about 2 inches deep.

If you would rather use shortcuts as indicated by Mother Nature, the book also has those. You should plant potatoes when the dandelions bloom. Plant cole crops when lilac buds first start to open. Plant corn when the oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s ear.

I know many of you have read my recommendations to put down crab grass preventer and prune roses when the forsythias are blooming. I guess the above recommendations are similar. Good luck with your garden this year and I hope it is prosperous.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.