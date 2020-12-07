IN THE YARD: Gifts for the gardener in your life that won't collect dust in the shed

Gift giving should be easy when shopping for a gardener, but there are a few things that will make a difference between presents that are actually used and those that will collect dust in the tool shed.

The gifts need to be useful things the gardener will appreciate. A lot of what gets advertised on TV and in magazines sometimes look like a good idea, but does not really appeal to the gardener. So put some thought into what your gardener needs and what will be most useful to them before you buy. And remember, those “miracle” gardening tools mostly aren’t. Here are a few suggestions.