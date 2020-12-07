IN THE YARD: Gifts for the gardener in your life that won't collect dust in the shed

Gardeners love free stuff.
Gift giving should be easy when shopping for a gardener, but there are a few things that will make a difference between presents that are actually used and those that will collect dust in the tool shed.
The gifts need to be useful things the gardener will appreciate. A lot of what gets advertised on TV and in magazines sometimes look like a good idea, but does not really appeal to the gardener. So put some thought into what your gardener needs and what will be most useful to them before you buy. And remember, those “miracle” gardening tools mostly aren’t. Here are a few suggestions.
- Kneeling aides: There are a lot of products out there designed to make things easier the gardeners to get on their knees to work in the soil. They cost anywhere from $5 to $50. It can be as simple as a foam pad or it can be something with collapsible handles that doubles as a seat. Some lay on the ground and others come with wheels. My favorite is a folding kneeler that can be used close to the ground with a foam pad for my knees, or it can be turned over and used as a bench. It was a gift. When I first got it, I wasn’t too sure of it. But now I wouldn’t think of planting my spring garden without it. The price for ones that are just like mine run from $20 to $60 for exactly the same item, so it pays to shop around.
- Totes/bags, carts: We tend to carry a lot of things with us when we work in the garden. There are digging tools, tools for removing tough weeds, pruners, small sprayers and a variety of other small items. Something to carry all that stuff in is always handy. Again, this can be big and expensive or it can just be something simple, but practical. Costs can run from less than $5 for a simple canvas bag to $100 or more for a fancy cart. Some totes are made to double as a seat with side pockets for tools and a cushion on top. I have a small canvas tote bag I got when I attended a horticulture trade show years ago (it is wearing out now … hint, hint).
- Gloves:
- tton that has a rubber-like material on the face for better grip works very well. They will dry out quickly when they get wet from working in wet soil. They are thin enough so we can “feel” what we are doing. Also, the rubberized facing keeps us from dropping things too often. These can be found as high quality items for $20 or more a pair, but they can also be found in packs of a half-dozen for a lot less.
- Planters: Some gardeners don’t have a good place to garden or we may be reaching that point in life where it is difficult to bend over and get back up again. Either way, there are a number of items that will be of good use. Some large containers (plastic, clay or some type of composite material) are good alternatives to gardening in the soil. We can grow flowers and vegetables in containers that are within easy reach on our porches, patios or sun decks. Raised bed planters are another great idea, but can be pretty steep in price. A simple 4-by-8 foot kit can be found for usually less than $125. Be sure to add a piece of weed barrier fabric to place underneath it to prevent tree and shrub roots from coming in through the bottom. Some of these raised beds can be bought with legs to elevate them to a desired height. The simplest ones are just a large bag that will hold the soil and plants and allow air and water to pass through as needed (A Big Bag Bed cost about $25, plus about six to eight bags of potting soil).
- Hoes: It wouldn’t be Christmas without a little ho, ho, hoe. The long-handled hoe is a very versatile garden tool that has been around for decades. We weed with them and we can cultivate with them. We can open furrows for planting and we can repair small spots where some type of critter might have dug in the garden. They are also good for dispatching the occasional copperhead that might wander into the garden, but only copperheads since the other snakes are mostly beneficial. I’ve gotten used to finding two or three large brown snakes when I turn the soil of empty containers. They don’t bother anything.
So there are some ideas for gifts for the gardeners in your life. Maybe it will help when you are down to the “short list” when shopping.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
