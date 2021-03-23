IN THE YARD: How do we keep spring colors coming year after year?

I have gotten some questions pretty regularly over the past couple weeks, so I will try to address them here in case there are others who need to know.

QUESTION: My daffodils are looking wonderful this year. My crocus was very pretty earlier. The tulips are coming up and we hope they will to see lots of spring colors from them. My question is this: What should we do to help them return next year? Do they need any special treatment?

ANSWER: Spring flowering bulbs are perhaps one of the easiest plants to find success. And the best part is they can do this even if they are neglected. I have seen old homesteads that have not been occupied for decades covered up with daffodils every spring. But there are some things that will help them from one year to the next.