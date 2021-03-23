IN THE YARD: How do we keep spring colors coming year after year?

I have gotten some questions pretty regularly over the past couple weeks, so I will try to address them here in case there are others who need to know.
QUESTION: My daffodils are looking wonderful this year. My crocus was very pretty earlier. The tulips are coming up and we hope they will to see lots of spring colors from them. My question is this: What should we do to help them return next year? Do they need any special treatment?
ANSWER: Spring flowering bulbs are perhaps one of the easiest plants to find success. And the best part is they can do this even if they are neglected. I have seen old homesteads that have not been occupied for decades covered up with daffodils every spring. But there are some things that will help them from one year to the next.
First, after they bloom and the flowers have faded, cut off the flower as low on the stem as you can. Leave the foliage until it dies out on its own. While it is green, the leaves are collecting sunlight and drawing water and nutrients up from the roots. They turn all of this into food which they store in the bulb for next year. Everything they will need to grow and flower next year is stored within the bulb. A small amount of fertilizer will be helpful and should be applied when the leaves first emerge. Use a fertilizer formulated for bulbs or for flowering plants. By the way, your tulips might not flower again; some do and some don’t. They will send up new leaves, but many of them are hybrids that will only flower once.
Once the foliage has turned brown all the way to the ground you can cut it back.
Q: When should I start my vegetables and summer flowering annual plants indoors for spring planting?
A: To determine this, you will need to know the time required for the seeds to germinate and the local frost-free date. The frost-free date provided locally is the last date when the weather service expects a frost to occur under the usual weather conditions. Generally, a frost can occur within five days before or after the given date. I like to use a general guideline instead. I have very, very seldom ever seen frost after the third Friday in April, so I take the third Saturday in April as my frost-free date.
Now, the frost-free date is only part of the equation. The soil temperature also needs to be considered, unless you plan on heating the soil with direct solar radiation or one of those fancy seedling heating pads. The important thing is that soil needs to be warm enough to stimulate growth from the seeds. Depending on the species of seed, the required temperature can be anywhere from 50 to 70 degrees. It is usually shown on the seed package.
Also on the seed package will be something that says “days to germinate” or a similar statement. This tells how long it will take the seeds to wake up from their dormant state and start to grow. This process can take five to 20 days.
Now, use either the frost-free date or the approximate date the soil will reach a good temperature. If you are not sure, just choose a safe time like the second Saturday in May. Now, count backward on the calendar the number of days needed to germinate. But wait, we are not finished yet.
Before seedlings can be successfully transplanted into a garden, they will need to grow large enough to produce at least three mature leaves. This takes about two to three weeks after the germination process is finished.
So, to the days to germinate, add 14 to 21 days to grow large enough to transplant. That gives you a fairly accurate time to start you seeds indoors. Just as a guideline, I started my tomato seeds this past weekend.
Q: I want to use an electric fence to keep deer out of my garden. Is there any problem with that?
A: It depends on where you live. Some communities have zoning ordinances that prohibit electric fences in some areas. You should check on how your property is zoned and ask if an electric fence is allowed. If it is not allowed but you still want to use one, you can go through a long process to apply for an exception. Good luck with that.
Enjoy your garden.
