IN THE YARD: It'll be a long road back from the worst ice storm ever experienced

This is just about the most typical February I can remember for the past few years: cold and wet with some ice and snow thrown in for good measure.
This is usually the one month where gardeners have trouble finding something to do out in the yard — or even the motivation to get outside in this lousy weather.
On Friday morning, I was planning to write this column along that theme. By Saturday morning, everything changed.
I now have plenty to do out in the yard and plenty of motivation to go out there.
This is not one of my better Valentine’s Days. I don’t know about everyone else, but this is the worst ice storm I have experienced.
I am sitting here on Sunday morning wishing the sun would not come up. I don’t want to see all of the work I have ahead of me.
Most of my house is covered with trees that fell from the ice load. I live about ½ mile from the nearest state road, and near my house I cannot even see the driveway. I have carved a hole to go in and out through the trees that fell at my back door. I have no idea when I will ever get electricity again. Thank heavens my generator runs well.
People in this situation probably feel hopeless right now. The task ahead seems impossible. But others have been through scenarios like this and have eventually moved on. I plan to organize the job into steps that are based on level of importance. And this point in time, making the place attractive again is at the very bottom of the list. Maybe I can get to that part in a couple years.
First on the list is a way to get in and out. This means I need to open up my driveway.
Bear in mind, when trees fall in a storm of any type, they do not simply pile up nice and neat. Most often there is a jumbled-up mess with tree limbs going in every direction. There are a lot of stress and compression points in a pile of wood like this. Poorly planned cuts can result in unexpected consequences, including trees rolling over and legs getting trapped in the debris. Take time to plan out each cut carefully, and make certain you know what will happen when the saw bites into the wood.
The first pass through, I will just open enough room to drive in and out. This way, we can get needed supplies. The electric company and insurance adjusters also will have better access. From what I have seen, it shouldn’t take more than a couple days for this step.
By the way, if your home suffered damage from the ice storm you should check with your insurance agent to see if it is covered through your homeowners policy. My roof has some holes made by tree limbs. You may need to leave the damage as is until an adjuster looks at it or at least take a lot of pictures to show how the damage occurred.
Next, I will remove trees and debris that are blocking the entries into my house and the sidewalks. It’ll be nothing pretty; just make a hole to go through. Since, in some places, the debris is up to the second-story windows, a lot of pre-planning will go into this task. It will take some time but with any luck, I’ll be done with this step in a week.
The next job is to get the trees off the house. Fortunately, I know some people who are in the tree-care business. Most will probably be really busy with a lot of customers who are in a similar situation, so I’ll call around early. I plan to stick with professionals who not only have liability insurance but who also provide insurance to their employees in case of job-related injuries. I don’t want to be sued by some employee who forgot to duck.
After all of the things that must be done are accomplished, I can move on to the restoration of my grounds and landscape. With all of the trees that fell, and with all of the equipment that will be here to remove the trees and to repair my house, there will be a lot to do. I am pretty certain the new landscape will bear little resemblance to the original.
I plan to take about two years to get everything done. But, at least I know what my plans are for a long time ahead.
