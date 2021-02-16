IN THE YARD: It'll be a long road back from the worst ice storm ever experienced

First on the list is a way to get in and out. This means I need to open up my driveway.

Bear in mind, when trees fall in a storm of any type, they do not simply pile up nice and neat. Most often there is a jumbled-up mess with tree limbs going in every direction. There are a lot of stress and compression points in a pile of wood like this. Poorly planned cuts can result in unexpected consequences, including trees rolling over and legs getting trapped in the debris. Take time to plan out each cut carefully, and make certain you know what will happen when the saw bites into the wood.

The first pass through, I will just open enough room to drive in and out. This way, we can get needed supplies. The electric company and insurance adjusters also will have better access. From what I have seen, it shouldn’t take more than a couple days for this step.

By the way, if your home suffered damage from the ice storm you should check with your insurance agent to see if it is covered through your homeowners policy. My roof has some holes made by tree limbs. You may need to leave the damage as is until an adjuster looks at it or at least take a lot of pictures to show how the damage occurred.