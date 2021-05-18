IN THE YARD: It's not too late to do some pruning

For pruning into a hedge, a good set of hedge shears can be used to simply even up the surface of the foliage to a uniform size and shape. For best results, leave the bottom wider than to top to allow sunlight to reach the lower branches. Many people, when pruning hedges, have a tendency to cut further into the shrubs at the bottom when they bend over. This can cause the foliage to thin out closer to the ground. Again, do not shear after July 1.

Lilacs and camellias should be pruned one branch at a time. The best thing to do for smaller shrubs is to simply cut off the spent flower stems close to the nearest leaf, leaf bud or side branch. As the plants become larger — and only if it is necessary— branches can be pruned out to maintain the shape of the shrub, keep the overall size under control and to encourage additional flowers the following year. I usually let the flowers go on the lilac. On my camellia, I simply break off the spent flowers.

As the petals drop off the rhododendron blooms, the best thing to do is simply pinch off the flower spike at its base. Rhododendrons will not adapt to a formal, uniform shape. These plants like to spread out and fully occupy the site where they have been planted. Therefore, it is best to avoid extensive pruning on these plants. Pruning should be limited to dead branches and branches affected by stem borers.