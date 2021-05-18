IN THE YARD: It's not too late to do some pruning

T he flowers have faded on the azaleas. The blooms on the lilac shrubs are gone. The blossoms on the camellias and forsythias are long gone. The rhododendrons are starting to drop their flowers now.
If these plants need to be pruned, now is the time.
For some of these plants, the best time was about a month ago. But, it is still not too late.
If they need pruning, try to get this work done within the next two or three weeks so not to interfere with this summer’s growth.
As a general rule, woody perennial plants that flower in the spring set their flower buds at the end of the previous year’s growth. The buds spent the winter just waiting for the right amount of sunlight, determined by how long the daylight lasts each day and for just the right amount of warmth.
Pruning these plants in the fall or winter will not harm their health, but the pruning will remove the buds that produce the spring flowers. Because of this, it is best to prune spring flowering plants just after they have finished flowering. This will allow the plants to produce an abundance of the expected flowers in the spring and the pruning may encourage the plant to add additional growth which will add even more flowers next year.
Not all of these plants flower as reliably as we want them to every year. There have been several reports of lilacs not flowering during an occasional spring, for example. This may have been due to cold weather damaging the flower buds or there may be a nutrient deficiency in the soil.
A soil test may answer the question about nutrients, but there is nothing we can do about an extended period of frigid weather. It can also be due to a lack of pruning.
If lilacs become too tall, they have been known to stop producing flowers. Once they reach 6 to 8 feet in height, they should be cut back to 6 or 7 feet. This pruning should be done between the time the flowers fade and the first of June.
The best method of pruning can vary a little by the type of plant and the way it is used in a landscape. For example, azaleas and forsythias may be used as specimen or accent plants that stand alone on the landscape, or they may be planted into a more formal type of hedge. The specimen or accent used require some time and attention to detail to keep these plants attractive.
They should be pruned one branch at a time and attention should be given to the desired final shape of the shrub as the work is being done. If there is doubt as to whether a branch should be cut or how much of a branch should be removed, remember more can always be pruned off later. If unsure how much to take, it is better to leave too much and then more can be removed when the job is almost finished. Once the branch is cut it cannot be out back on again.
This should be done starting when the flowers start to die and the first of July. Never prune or fertilize an azalea after July 1 or you may interfere with next year’s flowers.
For pruning into a hedge, a good set of hedge shears can be used to simply even up the surface of the foliage to a uniform size and shape. For best results, leave the bottom wider than to top to allow sunlight to reach the lower branches. Many people, when pruning hedges, have a tendency to cut further into the shrubs at the bottom when they bend over. This can cause the foliage to thin out closer to the ground. Again, do not shear after July 1.
Lilacs and camellias should be pruned one branch at a time. The best thing to do for smaller shrubs is to simply cut off the spent flower stems close to the nearest leaf, leaf bud or side branch. As the plants become larger — and only if it is necessary— branches can be pruned out to maintain the shape of the shrub, keep the overall size under control and to encourage additional flowers the following year. I usually let the flowers go on the lilac. On my camellia, I simply break off the spent flowers.
As the petals drop off the rhododendron blooms, the best thing to do is simply pinch off the flower spike at its base. Rhododendrons will not adapt to a formal, uniform shape. These plants like to spread out and fully occupy the site where they have been planted. Therefore, it is best to avoid extensive pruning on these plants. Pruning should be limited to dead branches and branches affected by stem borers.
Always keep the pruning tools sharp and well maintained. A few minutes of sharpening will keep the tools cutting as they are designed to and make the work a little easier on the person doing the job. When the work is done, sharpen the tool one more time, then apply a thin coat of a light oil to the cutting surface prevent rust. Also apply a couple drops of oil to the hinge or any other moving parts. This way the tool will be ready to use the next time it is needed. Simply wipe off any oil with a clean rag and go to work.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.