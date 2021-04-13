IN THE YARD: Let's face it. Weeds are pretty much always a problem.

I was in a garden shop recently and met a person who was looking for one product he could use to control several difficult and persistent weeds in his lawn and landscape. There are some products that will control some of his weeds and others that will control the rest, but nothing that would control all of them. We decided it would be best if he mixed one product that had glyphosphate, a non-selective herbicide, with a broadleaf product that contained 2,4-D and dicamba. Trichlopyr would be a good substitute for the 2, 4-D. In addition, we decided he needed to add some liquid dish detergent to help the herbicide get into the leaves better, just a little trade secret that is often overlooked.

Timing of the application is also important. Some products can be used on dormant pants, but almost all of the herbicides made for home use will only work on actively growing plants. The products will only enter the plant through leaves that are alive and functioning. Treating wiregrass in April is a waste of time. Treating kudzu and poison ivy in the winter will not work. Both of these weeds should be sprayed in the summer from late May through August.