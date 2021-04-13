IN THE YARD: Let's face it. Weeds are pretty much always a problem.

We have put people on the moon.
We can travel from coast to coast in a few hours, a journey that took months just a century ago.
People regularly climb the highest mountain on earth.
A manned space station orbits the planet.
Now NASA is flying a helicopter drone on Mars.
Me, I just want to get rid of a few weeds.
You would think that with all of the advances we have made in science, this one little problem would have been solved decades ago. Why is something so basic and so simple so hard to accomplish?
We know how plants grow. We know what they need to grow better. We know what can interfere with the successful growth of plants.
We just haven’t found a reasonable method the stop weeds from taking over our lawns and gardens. We have no problem stopping the desirable plants from, flourishing but those pesky weeds just seem to hang on.
Weeds are a complex problem. Some are annual plants that are only in place for a short time. Others are perennial plants that can put down roots and grow for years. Some are called broadleaf plants because they produce two rounded leaves when their seeds germinate. Others produce a single, narrow leaf when the seeds germinate. Some grow in full sunlight and some grow in the shade. Some respond well to rich, fertile soil, but others grow just fine in poor, dry soils. All of these factors must be considered when weeds are a problem.
And let’s face it, weeds are pretty much always a problem.
There are a lot of herbicides that will control weed problems, but they cannot be used in all situations. For example, broadleaf weeds share many of the same characteristics as vegetable plants and summer annual flowers. Therefore, an herbicide that will remove the broadleaf weeds also will kill your desirable garden plants. In these cases, the only real option is to physically remove the weeds by jerking them out by their roots. On the other hand, if you have broadleaf weeds like onions, chickweed and such in a lawn, the broadleaf herbicide will remove them with little or no damage to the grass. Grass is not a broadleaf plant. If grass — like wiregrass — is a problem, a non-selective herbicide will be needed. Non-selective herbicides will kill almost any plants, but even then, there are some species that are resistant to the herbicide.
Since there are no herbicides that will do it all, we need to take time to do our research. Fortunately, most of this research has already been done. Every year, Virginia Tech publishes the Pest Management Guide for Home Grounds and Animals. This publication is available online. It is about 400 pages long and can be rather daunting at first. But once you learn how to use it, you can find the information you need quickly and easily. But even with this information, we will often need to mix two or more herbicides to get the desires effect.
I was in a garden shop recently and met a person who was looking for one product he could use to control several difficult and persistent weeds in his lawn and landscape. There are some products that will control some of his weeds and others that will control the rest, but nothing that would control all of them. We decided it would be best if he mixed one product that had glyphosphate, a non-selective herbicide, with a broadleaf product that contained 2,4-D and dicamba. Trichlopyr would be a good substitute for the 2, 4-D. In addition, we decided he needed to add some liquid dish detergent to help the herbicide get into the leaves better, just a little trade secret that is often overlooked.
Timing of the application is also important. Some products can be used on dormant pants, but almost all of the herbicides made for home use will only work on actively growing plants. The products will only enter the plant through leaves that are alive and functioning. Treating wiregrass in April is a waste of time. Treating kudzu and poison ivy in the winter will not work. Both of these weeds should be sprayed in the summer from late May through August.
I guess I should mention it is important to read the label. This part of the herbicide container is often ignored, but it has the most useful information. It will provide a list of what weeds it is intended to control. If you weed is not listed, don’t waste your money on that product. It also will tell you how much to use, but remember more is not better and may not work at all. Using a concentrate herbicide straight from the bottle may kill the leaves, but the roots will still be healthy and the weed will come right back. The method to apply and the time of year to apply are also important. Herbicides mostly are designed to be the most effective when they are used under the right conditions. Finally, pesticide labels will have a phone number you can call to ask questions, always a good source of information.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.