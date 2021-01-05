IN THE YARD: New year's resolutions — then and now

Most of us make new year’s resolutions, but only a few actually keep them.
This time last year I published mine in this column. Let’s take a few minutes to see how I did.
- No. 1: Cut down a dead tree next to my driveway. But wait until nesting season is over and maybe wait for cooler weather.
OK, I’m still waiting. Guess this should be No. 1 for 2021 until I cut the tree down or it falls.
- No. 2: Sharpen my lawn mower blades before mowing begins in the spring.
Well, I bought a new mower and its blades were already sharp. Maybe I should keep this one another year as well.
- No. 3: Get on top of the pruning, even if it means less time for fishing.
Looks like I did pretty good on this one. I pruned everything over my driveway up to about 14 feet, all ½ mile of it. I also got current on the lilacs, crepes, my single rose bush, a couple shade trees in the lawn and my forsythias. I did not get around to the azaleas, about three dozen of them. So, pruning the azaleas will be a resolution this year.
- No. 4: Ask for advice.
I did pretty well on this one, also. I still went to the internet a few times and saw some very interesting solutions to some fairly common garden issues. I’ve learned over the years that wild and crazy ideas come from wild and crazy people who seldom know what they are talking about. So I stay away from a lot of the advice that comes from somebody who has only read a book on how to save the environment even though they have never planted anything, yet they are somehow experts on how to garden “responsibly.”
If you want good advice, call your extension office. That’s the best advice I can give you. In the past, these folks have always been the most reliable source of information. The past 10 months or so have been a serious challenge for the extension agents trying to assist their clients. Vacant positions are not being filled, they are only allowed limited time in their offices and most of what they are doing requires remote access through computers on the internet. It has been a trying time for these people, but they are doing the best they can so give them a shot.
- No. 5: Don’t sue anyone just because I saw a commercial that says I may be entitled to compensation.
There are some strange lawsuits out there and I guess I must confess, I am participating in such a case against the San Diego Port Authority in California for collecting a user fee for car rentals at the airport. If successful, after legal fees, I may walk away with $3.56.
Overall, I did rather well in keeping most of my resolutions. Here is what I have planned for 2021:
- No. 1: Cut down that dead tree that I didn’t remove last year.
- No. 2: Sharpen my lawn mower blades. Sharp blades cut better and puts less stress on the mower. Clean cuts from sharp blades are easier for the grass to heal. While I am at it, I also will resolve to sharpen my pruning tools.
- No. 3: Prune the azaleas at the proper time; just after they finish blooming. The timing also applies to the rhododendrons, lilacs and forsythias. I got caught up on most of my pruning last year, so maybe it will not take as much effort to stay caught up.
- No. 4: Go to work on my lawn. Most of my grass has been replaces by moss. A lot of that is due to the excessive rainfall over the past three years or so. I’ll start with soils tests and then start liming where needed and applying fertilizer in the fall. Some areas will always be covered with moss, and I know it will be a waste of time and money to change that — especially places that are in heavy shade all day. But the moss is green and soft to walk on, so it isn’t all that bad.
Of course, as a retired person, fishing will still be important. I enjoyed it so much last year I threw my shoulder out while casting. I’ll try to pace myself a little better this year with the serious stuff so I can still have time to garden.