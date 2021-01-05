IN THE YARD: New year's resolutions — then and now

No. 4: Ask for advice.

I did pretty well on this one, also. I still went to the internet a few times and saw some very interesting solutions to some fairly common garden issues. I’ve learned over the years that wild and crazy ideas come from wild and crazy people who seldom know what they are talking about. So I stay away from a lot of the advice that comes from somebody who has only read a book on how to save the environment even though they have never planted anything, yet they are somehow experts on how to garden “responsibly.”

If you want good advice, call your extension office. That’s the best advice I can give you. In the past, these folks have always been the most reliable source of information. The past 10 months or so have been a serious challenge for the extension agents trying to assist their clients. Vacant positions are not being filled, they are only allowed limited time in their offices and most of what they are doing requires remote access through computers on the internet. It has been a trying time for these people, but they are doing the best they can so give them a shot.

No. 5: Don’t sue anyone just because I saw a commercial that says I may be entitled to compensation.