IN THE YARD: Perfect time for garden 'corona' projects

Here we are at the end of 2020 and we are still facing a lot of problems from the coronavirus, or COVID-19, as it is also called.

I think corona sounds friendlier, especially with a slice of lime.

But be that as it may, we are still wearing masks when we go out in public. Businesses are still limited as to how many people can come in. A lot of fast-food eateries are take-out only, so we must sit in the parking lot to dine. Some restaurants have long waits to dine indoors.

We continue to bide our time until enough people are given shots so that everything can open up again. In other words, we are still spending a lot of time at home.

With all this at-home time, it may be a good plan to think about projects that will take time to complete, but will also add to the landscape or gardens. These can be simple things that can be done in a few hours.

You know, the one that you have been putting off until you have some spare time.

There are other projects that can involve a lot of time and may also require a collection of materials. Speaking for myself, I am about ready to move forward on my next corona project. I have assembled enough materials and parts to build a small water feature. Once I decide where it goes, I will get started.