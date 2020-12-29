IN THE YARD: Perfect time for garden 'corona' projects

Here we are at the end of 2020 and we are still facing a lot of problems from the coronavirus, or COVID-19, as it is also called.
I think corona sounds friendlier, especially with a slice of lime.
But be that as it may, we are still wearing masks when we go out in public. Businesses are still limited as to how many people can come in. A lot of fast-food eateries are take-out only, so we must sit in the parking lot to dine. Some restaurants have long waits to dine indoors.
We continue to bide our time until enough people are given shots so that everything can open up again. In other words, we are still spending a lot of time at home.
With all this at-home time, it may be a good plan to think about projects that will take time to complete, but will also add to the landscape or gardens. These can be simple things that can be done in a few hours.
You know, the one that you have been putting off until you have some spare time.
There are other projects that can involve a lot of time and may also require a collection of materials. Speaking for myself, I am about ready to move forward on my next corona project. I have assembled enough materials and parts to build a small water feature. Once I decide where it goes, I will get started.
Some pieces of this project can be done indoors if the weather is bad — it is winter after all — while other pieces will need to be done outdoors when the weather is pleasant. My previous corona project was a hoist to keep my canoe stored in an out-of-the way place. Before that, and with some great help, I replaced some wooden stairs that were beginning to rot.
I know another guy who is redoing his kitchen. The whole point is to do something you want to do that will provide you with some useful activity or a project you will enjoy spending time on. Put some thought into the things you can do.
If you are a gardener and you have a tool shed or a storage shed, I can almost guarantee there is at least one project there. Are the tools just stacked in a corner until they are needed? If there is a vacant wall, maybe a simple rack to hang the tools up. This will help keep them clean and it may make it easier to grab one when you need it. What about your fertilizer, lime, pesticides and other garden chemicals? Are they stored in a secure spot where children cannot reach them? Are they all properly labeled with legible instructions for use attached? You would not want to grab an unlabeled bottle of herbicide thinking it is supposed to be something to control aphids on your prize roses.
After my water feature is ready, I am thinking about a bench. Once it is warm enough to fill my feature with water, it will be nice to be able to sit in a shady spot to watch and enjoy it. This is similar to sitting in my living room when the weather outside is cold and lousy watching the flames play back and forth in the fireplace. I can do that for hours.
I know there are kits in many stores that look to be easy to assemble — OK, they probably are not but I am trying to kill some time here. So maybe I’ll pick up one of those kits to have on hand when I am ready for the next big thing.
For those with skills and a better budget, maybe build something bigger. A colleague of mine spent last summer building a retaining wall. After he built the wall, he installed a garden at the top and put in a foundation planting along the bottom. He calls it his corona wall.
My wife and I have been discussing a gazebo. With where we live, I have enough rocks to build a foundation and maybe enough rocks to build the walls up to about 2 feet. Then I can use wood above that. Maybe, I will build a fire pit in the middle so we can use it year-round. This is just in the “thinking about it stage” for now.
Of course, whatever we start on now, we will need to be wrapping up by mid-March. There are the usual tasks we go through every year to prepare our gardens for the coming season. These are traditions we adhere to so we will all have the best flowers and vegetables in the neighborhood. When spring comes, it will be time to get some soil under our fingernails.
Hopefully, we will soon see an end to the COVID-19 life and return to some sort of normal routines that we had before last March.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.