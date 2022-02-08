IN THE YARD: Perhaps it's time to brew something new in the garden

As we were talking and sipping coffee, it occurred to us that we do not know of any commercial coffee producers in North America. We wondered why that is.

It seems with the popular following of millions of people who enjoy a hot “cup of joe” that someone would have taken the opportunity to make some money and keep it in the United States. This would seem to be more of an issue, since so many people prefer locally grown agriculture products. Maybe nobody has thought of this yet.

I have been doing some research and learned a great deal about growing coffee. One thing I learned is coffee plants are not cold-tolerant. One source cited USDA Hardiness Zones 9-11; South Carolina to Florida and the Gulf Coast. It may not be feasible to grow coffee in Virginia without a greenhouse but it seems that somebody in a warmer climate in the southern States would have taken this up.

Another thing I learned is there are only 120 separate species of coffee. All those others we see listed in the coffee shops are varieties created from just a few of these species. One thing I feel it is important to note is all parts of the coffee plant, except the beans, have various levels of toxicity to humans and animals.

Arabica coffee originated in Ethiopia and Sudan. It spread throughout the world as the seeds were traded. It is believed this species came from a combination of eugenioides coffee from the highlands of East Africa (Kenya, Rwanda, Congo and Tanzania) and robusta coffee from the sub-Saharan region. Arabica was first transported to Yemen and then to Java by the Dutch and to Ile Bourbon by the French. After that, it just kept spreading through commercial trade. (A cultivar is a variety of a plant produced in cultivation by selective breeding. This is different from a hybrid in that a hybrid crosses plants of different species.)

Columbia coffee is a cultivar that originated from other cultivars that were crossed with still older varieties and cultivars of other plants. Castillo is a cultivar of Columbia that is more resistant to leaf diseases and is what we usually get when we order a cup of Columbian coffee.

Would it be impossible to grow coffee in this area? No, it isn’t impossible but you will need to treat your coffee plants like any other tropical plant. You will need to duplicate the growth requirements available where the plant comes from and maintain that small environment for as long as you keep the plant. You will need to pay attention to the soil, sunlight, water and fertility.

Most coffee plants, especially Arabicas, are understory plants. They will need at least partial shade. Some varieties will tolerate and produce in full sun. Some varieties of Columbian will, but they will need bright light. A well-lit room on the sunny side of the house would be good but keep the plant out of the direct rays of the sun. Since they grow mostly in tropical environments, the soil will need to be kept evenly moist, but not wet. Too much moisture in the soil can lead to root rot. These plants need high humidity areas, so place their container on a tray filled with decorative stones and water, and avoid heating and air conditioning vents.

Regular applications of a slow release, organic fertilizer will be helpful. Remember the tropical environment; organic material is always accumulation on the soil and breaking down to add nutrients.

When the shrubs are about three years old, they will produce small white flowers. Hopefully, it will be warm enough to set them outside so the pollinators can do their work. It will take about seven to nine months to produce fruits that ripen from green to yellow to red. There will be two beans inside each pod. Curing and roasting coffee beans depends on the variety you are growing so, once again, do some research.

What about growing space? Most coffee varieties produce plants that resemble shrubs or small trees up to 15-feet tall. But there are also dwarf varieties available. If you choose to “grow your own,” take time to learn about all the selections available. Pruning may be a option.

Looking at online sources and looking in some catalogs, I have found a lot of coffee plants for sale for home growers. Most of these are varieties of the Arabica species.

For those who want to try something different, this could be fun. It looks like a single plant can, when mature enough, produce 1 to 2 pounds of coffee in a year.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.