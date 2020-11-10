IN THE YARD: Questions and answers for fall gardening

Just the opposite is true for the spring flowering plants. Azaleas and others flower first and then send out their new growth. Once the new growth stops, flower buds form at the end of the new growth. However, these flower buds are genetically coded to remain closed until after the winter has passed. Spring flowering plants should only be pruned when their flowers start to fade in the late spring or early summer.

Question: I am planning to treat my lawn to get rid of a lot of weeds. The herbicide I plan to use says it is safe to use on lawns, and it will not damage the grass. How does this product know the difference?

Answer: This has to do with two different plant physiologies. Or more simply put, how they grow and how they are put together. By the way, if you apply too much of the herbicide you can damage your lawn to make certain you read and follow the label directions.

Grass is in a group of plants known as monocots. Cotyledon is the name we use when we talk about seed leaves, the leaves that first come up when the seed germinates. Mono means “one” Therefore a monocot plant has only one seed leaf.