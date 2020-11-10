IN THE YARD: Questions and answers for fall gardening

I have been getting some questions that seem to crop up at this time of year. I’m glad to answer these.
Question: (Two closely related questions I have heard several times) When should I prune my crepe myrtle or butterfly bush?
Answer: To answer these two questions we need to take a look at how and when these plants produce their flowers, then add some basic pruning information.
Crepe myrtles and butterfly bushes are both summer blooming plants. When spring arrives, they start sending up new growth. These branches will spend the first part of the summer getting longer and producing more foliage. When the branch elongation stops, the crepe and the butterfly bush will form buds at the branch tips and the flowers will appear soon after.
The flowers appear at the end of the new growth. Pruning these plants while they are actively growing can reduce or remove the plants’ ability to flower. Also, pruning in late summer will often stimulate new growth and can delay the plant from entering into winter dormancy which can lead to tissue damage in freezing weather.
The best time to prune the summer flowering plants is while they are in their winter dormancy state. The plants are fully dormant when the last of the oak trees have lost their leaves in the fall. This period starts in mid-November and extends through the end of March. Prune during the winter.
Just the opposite is true for the spring flowering plants. Azaleas and others flower first and then send out their new growth. Once the new growth stops, flower buds form at the end of the new growth. However, these flower buds are genetically coded to remain closed until after the winter has passed. Spring flowering plants should only be pruned when their flowers start to fade in the late spring or early summer.
Question: I am planning to treat my lawn to get rid of a lot of weeds. The herbicide I plan to use says it is safe to use on lawns, and it will not damage the grass. How does this product know the difference?
Answer: This has to do with two different plant physiologies. Or more simply put, how they grow and how they are put together. By the way, if you apply too much of the herbicide you can damage your lawn to make certain you read and follow the label directions.
Grass is in a group of plants known as monocots. Cotyledon is the name we use when we talk about seed leaves, the leaves that first come up when the seed germinates. Mono means “one” Therefore a monocot plant has only one seed leaf.
I suspect the weeds you are trying to control in the lawn are all dicots (two seed leaves or cotyledons). This group of plants also is referred to as broadleaved plants. The dicot family of plants includes everything from dandelions to roses to shade trees. Be careful where you apply this product.
The difference extends beyond the seeds leaves for these two groups. The growth patterns — the arrangement of the cells I the vascular system (how the sap moves) — are very different from each other. Also, the nutrient requirements are different as well. The herbicide you plan to use is a broadleaf herbicide, and it has been developed to attack specific tissues or specific tissue functions in the dicots that do not exist in the monocots. That is how the product knows the difference.
Also, plants vary as to what time of year or growth stage they are susceptible to control by herbicides. Be sure you use the right product at the right time of year.
You can probably go ahead and prune the crepes and butterfly bushes in another week or two — assuming it will ever cool off. Broadleaf herbicide applied now can control chickweed, henbit, and maybe reduce the dandelions next spring.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
