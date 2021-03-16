IN THE YARD: Shamrock plants are easy to grow indoors

The shamrock is a well-known symbol on St. Patrick’s Day. But very few folks know why it is associated with St. Patrick and only a handful will know what it really is.
The original shamrock comes from the old Irish language and was originally spelled “seamrog.” The general translation of this word is “little clover.” It is a member of the trifolium family which means it has three leaves. This three-leaved characteristic is what connects the clover with St. Patrick.
When he first came to Ireland, St. Patrick was trying to explain the Holy Trinity to the native Celts and he used the three leaves of clover plants to demonstrate the three parts of the trinity. Thus, he is forever associated with the shamrock. He may have been aware that, prior to the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, the shamrock held an important place in the beliefs of the Celtic Druids who used it to protect themselves from evil spirits.
There has been some debate over which specific plant was the original shamrock. Most researchers agree it was probably a white clover, similar to the weed that grows in our lawns. This clover is difficult to grow indoors and is not a very impressive plant and therefore is not the shamrock we think of today.
The oxalis or wood sorrel, another trifolium, is what most people think of when they hear the word shamrock. This plant is a native of Central and South America. It has large leaves and dainty flowers. It is easy to grow indoors and may last for several years with proper care. It can be planted outdoors, but it is not cold hardy enough to survive our winters.
For best growth and flowering, place the potted plant in a location that receives direct sunlight. The shamrock can bloom all winter if it is in a sunny window. Keep the soil barely moist, and the plant will do fine if the soil dries slightly between watering. Feed oxalis only while it is actively growing. Temperatures should go no lower than 50 degrees at night and no higher than 75 degrees during the day. Temperatures above 75 may induce dormancy.
During the summer, the wood sorrel should be allowed to go dormant, as the flowers fade and the leaves begin to turn yellow, so stop watering and fertilizing. The leaves can be cut back or allowed to die back on their own. Leave the roots in the container and store it in a cool, dark location for two or three months. When new foliage begins to appear, move it back to a sunny window and begin watering again. If the plant isn’t growing by November, go ahead and move it to a window anyway to promote new growth.
If the shamrock is planted outside, use a sunny location and water whenever the plant starts to look dry. Plant another one to take its place next year if the first one doesn’t survive the winter.
Let’s go back to the simple white clover as a shamrock. This is a very common “weed” in many of our lawns. Any thoughts as to why there is so much clover after all these years of using herbicides to remove it? The answer may be simple. Prior to World War II, it was included in seed mixtures for new lawns on purpose. It was recommended by extension agents as a component for a healthy lawn.
Clover is a legume and therefore “fixes” nitrogen. The clover roots capture nitrogen in the soil and convert it into a form more easily used by plants such as grass. Lawn fertilizers were rare before WWII but came into common usage in the 1950s. Since we have other forms of nitrogen to use on our lawns, some of us regard the lowly clover as a weed, but many do not.
In any event, the clover is a tough plant. It can grow under a broad range of growing conditions. It can survive floods and droughts, cold northern winters and hot southern summers. About the only place I have not seen clover growing in in the desert southwest.
So, think about the lowly shamrock on St. Patrick’s Day. Think about how it helped to make St. Patrick famous.
