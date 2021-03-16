IN THE YARD: Shamrock plants are easy to grow indoors

The shamrock is a well-known symbol on St. Patrick’s Day. But very few folks know why it is associated with St. Patrick and only a handful will know what it really is.

The original shamrock comes from the old Irish language and was originally spelled “seamrog.” The general translation of this word is “little clover.” It is a member of the trifolium family which means it has three leaves. This three-leaved characteristic is what connects the clover with St. Patrick.

When he first came to Ireland, St. Patrick was trying to explain the Holy Trinity to the native Celts and he used the three leaves of clover plants to demonstrate the three parts of the trinity. Thus, he is forever associated with the shamrock. He may have been aware that, prior to the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, the shamrock held an important place in the beliefs of the Celtic Druids who used it to protect themselves from evil spirits.

There has been some debate over which specific plant was the original shamrock. Most researchers agree it was probably a white clover, similar to the weed that grows in our lawns. This clover is difficult to grow indoors and is not a very impressive plant and therefore is not the shamrock we think of today.