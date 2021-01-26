IN THE YARD: Spring is second best time of year to plant a lawn

I have always said fall is the best time to plant a lawn.
The seeds can germinate, establish a root system and then have all winter to grow into the environment where the grass is located.
The second best time is early spring — mid-February through the end of March. With the wet weather we had last fall, many were not able to plant. Many of those who did saw the seeds washed away in the heavy rains we experienced. So now a lot of gardeners are looking to plant grass in the spring.
By far, the most popular variety of grass for this area is fescue. It stays green all year, even when it isn’t growing.
Rye stays green all winter but it cannot stand our summer heat, so it dies out during the summer. It makes a great temporary cover since it germinates and starts to grow in five days.
Bluegrass is commonly used north of here, but it is another that cannot stand our summer heat. There are some “heat tolerant” bluegrass varieties, but I have not seen any promising research on them to date.
Bermudagrass and Zoysia grass will grow well here, but they turn brown in the winter. Some people are OK with that, but others are not.
What variety of fescue should we use? I hear about Kentucky-31 tall fescue, also called K-31, talked about a lot. By itself, it is not a good choice for a lawn.
The wide grass blades gives it a coarse texture and it has a strong tendency to grow in clumps. However, if it is mixed with one or more varieties of fine fescue grass it can produce an attractive lawn that is tolerant of a wider range of environmental conditions.
Different varieties of fescue tolerate different growing conditions, so it is always a good idea to mix at least two together (more is even better.) The fine fescues are the ones found in stores locally that do not say K-31 in the bag. They include Pennington, Rebel, Scotts, Plantation and many others and each bag usually contains two or more varieties of fescue grass.
When choosing grass seeds, pay attention to the label on the bag. That label has a lot of useful information. Look for the varieties. They should be listed as a percent of total weight. Especially look for the expiration date, but this may or may not be listed by state. Do not waste your money on expired seed, as it will have a relatively lower germination rate — i.e., wasted seed.
Look at the amount of weed seed estimated to be in the bag. The more weed seed you buy, the more weeds you will get. If there is a large amount of Poa annua, or annual Bluegrass, stay away from it. Poa Annua is difficult to get rid of. Most other weeds are fairly easy to control. One-half of 1% (0.5%) is about 1.4 per pound and that is a lot of Poa annua seed.
Has the soil been tested in the past three years or so? A recent soils test will say a lot about what needs to be done to get the soil chemistry right for grass. Elements, called nutrients, need to be in the soil in the right amounts. These nutrients also need to be in a form that can be absorbed through the plants roots.
The soil acid level directly impacts the amount of each nutrient that is available to the plants. Soil acid is measured by a value called pH. All values less than 7 are increasingly acid and all values over 7 are increasingly alkaline. Research has shown that the nutrients needed by grass are mostly available when the pH is between 6.3 and 6.8. Outside of that range, the nutrients may be in the soil but they are not in a form that the grass can use. Fertilizer can be applied annually, but follow what the soil test recommends. Lime should only be applied once every three years, and the amount to use should be according to a soils test.
One note about fertilizer. Do not use a weed and feed fertilizer when sowing grass seeds. These weed killers can prevent the grass from germinating and growing. Likewise, do not apply any herbicides over newly seeded lawns for the same reason. The best choice for fertilizing when seeding a new lawn is to a starter formulation designed for grass (not 10-10-10). Once the grass is established, it will need a dose of high nitrogen fertilizer, formulated for grass, in the fall.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
