IN THE YARD: Spring is second best time of year to plant a lawn

Has the soil been tested in the past three years or so? A recent soils test will say a lot about what needs to be done to get the soil chemistry right for grass. Elements, called nutrients, need to be in the soil in the right amounts. These nutrients also need to be in a form that can be absorbed through the plants roots.

The soil acid level directly impacts the amount of each nutrient that is available to the plants. Soil acid is measured by a value called pH. All values less than 7 are increasingly acid and all values over 7 are increasingly alkaline. Research has shown that the nutrients needed by grass are mostly available when the pH is between 6.3 and 6.8. Outside of that range, the nutrients may be in the soil but they are not in a form that the grass can use. Fertilizer can be applied annually, but follow what the soil test recommends. Lime should only be applied once every three years, and the amount to use should be according to a soils test.