IN THE YARD: The coming of the frost

***

Looking to the garden shed, all the tools stored until next spring to rest

All the plant foods and the sprays, the dormant oils used up, it was probably best.

The hoses all coiled and drained of moisture, the tiller sat idle, it was just a fixture.

As I stood and listened, I know I heard the trowel quoth again, “Nevermore.”

***

As I pondered what was next, I remembered that leaves had started to fall.

The rakes and the blowers would find employ as we gathered them all,

To be bagged, piled and composted so removed from the yard.

There would be at least some green from the grass to show we had worked so hard.

***

Back into the house with the fire so inviting, I turned with a vision for April again living

I knew that all of the work for this year was vanished, but next year is a new time for planting.