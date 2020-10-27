IN THE YARD: The coming of the frost

(My most humble and heartfelt apologies to the memory of Edgar Allan Poe.)
Late upon an October night dreary, While I pondered weak, and weary,
As the candle in my pumpkin sputtered, I thought of the weatherman’s query.
Will it frost tonight? Will we see an end to the bright flowers of summer?
When at my window here came a cracking, as if someone was tap-tap-tapping.
***
The winter frost had arrived, its icy tendrils the end of the garden was coming nigh.
The veggies, once bright and lively, would not ever grow so high.
The flowers would all turn brown as they suffered and began to go down.
The trees and shrubs, once full of green, now adorned in their colorful shroud.
***
Ah, distinctly I remember way back in spring
When digging and planting was an important thing.
Back when the earth was fresh and seeds and plants had a happy ring.
But now that time was to end as the winter time was about to begin.
***
And the silken, sad, uncertain rustling of each dying leaf.
That which once thrilled me with joy of a growing belief,
Now filled me with dread of the dark brown sheaf.
The time for gardening was over, no more weeding was a bit of relief.
***
As I looked over what had once been, stately tomatoes and tall lush corn.
Where once had been squash and daisies, and beans and the other flowers worn,
There was but leaves and stalks the garden to adorn.
As I stood and listened I thought I heard the cucumber utter, “Nevermore.”
***
The cottage garden once stood so proud now seemed as though under a cloud.
The lilies who graced that field were but a memory, no longer a crowd.
The zinnias who had such bright eyes, now stood dormant to shine no more.
As I stood and listened, quoted the coleus, “Nevermore.”
***
Looking to the garden shed, all the tools stored until next spring to rest
All the plant foods and the sprays, the dormant oils used up, it was probably best.
The hoses all coiled and drained of moisture, the tiller sat idle, it was just a fixture.
As I stood and listened, I know I heard the trowel quoth again, “Nevermore.”
***
As I pondered what was next, I remembered that leaves had started to fall.
The rakes and the blowers would find employ as we gathered them all,
To be bagged, piled and composted so removed from the yard.
There would be at least some green from the grass to show we had worked so hard.
***
Back into the house with the fire so inviting, I turned with a vision for April again living
I knew that all of the work for this year was vanished, but next year is a new time for planting.
So I looked back with hope of fresh flowers and veggies and roses up on the bower.
I knew many of my plants would return next year from seed or roots and the oak like a tower.
***
I started to write down what I wanted to do. What to plant where and the things I would do.
A couple new beds I would build, between the snows so new things I could grow.
A garden never ends if you can see past the shadow of winter’s dark nights,
The gardener will spend time scheming and planning, reading under the lights.
***
Rest assured that the warmth will return.
We remember what all those tools are there for.
Somewhere, off in the distance I as I stood and listened
I hear, my hollies quothing, “Evermore.”
