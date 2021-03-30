IN THE YARD: The saucer magnolia, with flowers resembling a tulip, says spring is here

Everyone has their favorite signs of spring.
For most, it’s daffodils and jonquils that first announce winter is ending and warmer weather is just around the corner.
Others point to the forsythia with its huge flush of yellow blooms. Some people like to see other flowers blooming in the late winter to get a sense that spring has arrived.
But for me, it is the saucer magnolia that says spring is here. That profusion of big, pastel purple to pastel pink, tulip-shaped flowers is hard to ignore. When these blooms show up, it means spring and warmer weather is here. They foretell it is time to get the garden ready for planting and to prepare the mowers for another season of grass cutting.
Saucer magnolia (Magnolia x soulangeana) is a hybrid that was created when a retired French Cavalry officer, Étienne Soulange-Bodin, crossed a Yulan magnolia (Magnolia denudata) and a red or Mulan magnolia (M. lilliflora) in 1820 at his chateau near Paris. It is a deciduous magnolia — as opposed to the evergreen Southern magnolia — that flowers profusely in the early spring. It is currently visible in several locations in the Danville area.
The flowers closely resemble a tulip flower, so many folks call it a tulip tree which is often confused with a tulip poplar which is a locally native member of the magnolia genus. This is why we use the botanical names for trees and shrubs.
There are more than 100 variations of this large shrub or small tree as evidenced by the colors of the flowers from pinkish white to full and dark purple, sometimes within the same flower. As I just wrote, it can be a large shrub with multiple stems or it can be a small tree with a single central trunk.
This is a very easy plant to grow in this area. It thrives in the acid soils we have and can tolerate a broad range of environmental conditions. It is a tough plant that can take whatever we throw at it.
I have a shrub variety that had reached about 6 feet tall. It was flattened by a pine tree during the Valentine’s Day weekend ice storm. It is standing now and covered with flowers. A reminder that things do get better.
Once established, it will tolerate moderate droughts and floods. It does not need fertilizer to continue to flower every year. It is one of the few shrubs at my house the deer do not bother. That says a lot since I live in a forest with a resident herd of seven animals.
Choosing the planting site wisely is very important for the establishment of this tree or shrub. The more direct sunlight it gets, the better it grows and flowers. Try to put it in a spot that gets at least six hours of sun ever day, preferably in the afternoon. Give it room to grow. It will need a lot or room to spread out. The saucer magnolia can spread out up to 20 feet and grow up to 30 feet tall.
During the first year after a saucer magnolia is planted, it will need water regularly to saturate the ground and the root zone of the plant. Do not drown by over watering. Once the soil is saturated, wait until it is almost dry before watering again. This can be from three to seven days depending on the weather and the nature of the soil. If you are uncertain if the magnolia, or any other plant, needs water, simply dig down to the roots and see how wet or dry the soil is around the roots. The soil can be dry and parched on the surface and still be plenty moist a couple of inches deep. After the first year, water only as needed. After the second or third year, no more irrigation should be required.
Since the tree/shrub flowers on wood it produced the previous year, do not prune this plant in the winter. Wait until just after it blooms in the spring to prune. The best time to prune is April and May.
These trees/shrubs are relatively pest-free. Just monitor them for any problems. If fungal leaf spots appear, try using a copper fungicide to treat.
Fertilizer is not normally needed for the saucer magnolia. However, a light application of a complete fertilizer in the early spring can help to improve the looks of the tree/shrub.
Spring is here, enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.