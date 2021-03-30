IN THE YARD: The saucer magnolia, with flowers resembling a tulip, says spring is here

During the first year after a saucer magnolia is planted, it will need water regularly to saturate the ground and the root zone of the plant. Do not drown by over watering. Once the soil is saturated, wait until it is almost dry before watering again. This can be from three to seven days depending on the weather and the nature of the soil. If you are uncertain if the magnolia, or any other plant, needs water, simply dig down to the roots and see how wet or dry the soil is around the roots. The soil can be dry and parched on the surface and still be plenty moist a couple of inches deep. After the first year, water only as needed. After the second or third year, no more irrigation should be required.