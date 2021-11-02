IN THE YARD: There's plenty of garden chores this month

Rake the leaves: Leaves are changing a falling later than usual, by about two to two weeks. There are still many trees — such as oaks — that still have a full crown of green leaves. It looks like we will need to do as we did last year and rake leaves well into December. The process of leaves changing color and falling is closely related to day length and temperature. We have the shorter days that trigger the process, but temperatures seem to be running above normal for this time of year, as evidenced by the lack of jackets and sweaters we usually see in October.

Mow the grass: Grass is still growing. We will need to continue to mow until it stops. After a few weeks of dry weather, it has finally rained in fairly decent amounts. As long as the warm temperatures stay with us, the grass will keep growing. Cool-season grass like fescue will continue to grow until the soil temperature drops well below 50 degrees. This also is providing additional time to sow new grass. We usually try to sow grass before the end of October, but the forecast looks favorable to continue sowing for another couple weeks anyway.