IN THE YARD: There's plenty of garden chores this month

Rake the leaves: Leaves are changing a falling later than usual, by about two to two weeks. There are still many trees — such as oaks — that still have a full crown of green leaves. It looks like we will need to do as we did last year and rake leaves well into December. The process of leaves changing color and falling is closely related to day length and temperature. We have the shorter days that trigger the process, but temperatures seem to be running above normal for this time of year, as evidenced by the lack of jackets and sweaters we usually see in October.
Mow the grass: Grass is still growing. We will need to continue to mow until it stops. After a few weeks of dry weather, it has finally rained in fairly decent amounts. As long as the warm temperatures stay with us, the grass will keep growing. Cool-season grass like fescue will continue to grow until the soil temperature drops well below 50 degrees. This also is providing additional time to sow new grass. We usually try to sow grass before the end of October, but the forecast looks favorable to continue sowing for another couple weeks anyway.
Planting spring flowering bulbs: November has always been the time to plant tulips, daffodils, crocus and other Dutch bulbs. Wait until the middle of the month, and you can plant on into December as long as the soil is not frozen. The reason we plant bulbs in the fall because they have a “chilling requirement.” These bulbs perform best if they establish some roots early, then experience very cold-to-frozen ground while they lay dormant. Small amounts of bulb booster may help, but everything the bulb really needs for the spring is already contained within the bulb. Pay attention to the recommended planting depth provided on whatever container the bulbs come in so as to avoid planting too deep or too shallow.
Hand tool maintenance: Don’t just toss everything in the shed and expect it to be ready to use in the spring. Take some time now to do a few things that re needed or at least make a list of what you need to do before you will need these again. Shovels, hoes and other digging tools should be cleaned before storage. Use a wire brush to remove any soil still attached to the working surface to the handle. Apply a thin coat of oil to prevent rust. If the handle is cracked or broken, decide if it is better to replace the handle or replace the tool. Cutting tools like pruners should be sharpened and then oiled to prevent rust. Maintenance of cutting tools should be done regularly as we are likely to use these at any time of the year.
Motorized tools: These also will need some attention. I often do this in the colder months when I am not using these tools. I clean the spark plugs or replace them depending on how they look. Air filters should be replaced once a year. The new gasolines we have these days have additives that reduce the need for gasoline storage stabilizers, but I still add a small amount in mowers and other equipment I won’t be using for a few months. I use my leaf blower all year long, since it is great for cleaning the sidewalks and driveway, so I am doing some maintenance every six months on that. I will give my blower a good “going over” in September since it will see its heaviest use in the fall.
Weeding the garden: If weeds are in the garden now, they will still be there in the spring. Don’t wait, go ahead and remove them now.
We have plenty to do this month. The more we can do now the easier things will be in the spring.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.