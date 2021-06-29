IN THE YARD: There's still time to get a second crop started in the garden

With most of the original plants still in the garden with the last bunch of fruit still waiting to ripen, planting in the garden may not be possible as of yet. However, the seeds can be started in shallow trays or other containers for transplanting at a later time. Those seeds should be started now. They will require from three to six weeks before they are ready to transplant into the garden. If the plants in the garden are beginning to fade away, seeds can be sown directly into the soil between existing rows.

For those who have never started seeds in trays before, it is relatively easy. Plant the seeds shallow, just enough so they are covered with a good quality potting soil. Keep the soil moist, out of the wind and away from too much direct sunlight to prevent drying out. As the new plants emerge, they will have two small round leaves called seed leaves. Expose the plants to more sunlight, but do not let the soil dry out and continue to protect the seedlings from wind.