IN THE YARD: There's still time to get a second crop started in the garden

Many vegetable gardens will begin to “play out” in the near future.
Squash, beans, some tomato varieties and other plants will mature and stop producing. Most experienced gardeners know this does not need to mean the end of these fresh vegetables. Just because the squash has stopped growing does not mean the gardener cannot have some more later on.
Gardeners who have large areas to grow their crops usually plant the same crop in two-week intervals so there will be a continuous supply of fresh produce most of the summer. Other gardeners who have only a limited amount of space will plant a second crop in areas where the original plants are no longer producing.
From today, there are about 100 growing days until the end of September and about 120 days until the average date of the first frost. The first frost usually occurs around Oct. 20 each year for this area, give or take a week. However, depending on where the garden is located and the fickle nature of the weather, this frost can occur much later — as it did last year — or much earlier. The average daily temperatures begin to decrease significantly around the end of September and this can really slow down the development of vegetables that are growing in the garden.
So, what can be planted now? There are a lot of vegetables that will grow from seed to ripe fruit within 100 to 120 days. To be on the safe side, look more at the 90-to-100 day window unless the garden is in a location that normally experiences frost later than the rest of this area.
With most of the original plants still in the garden with the last bunch of fruit still waiting to ripen, planting in the garden may not be possible as of yet. However, the seeds can be started in shallow trays or other containers for transplanting at a later time. Those seeds should be started now. They will require from three to six weeks before they are ready to transplant into the garden. If the plants in the garden are beginning to fade away, seeds can be sown directly into the soil between existing rows.
For those who have never started seeds in trays before, it is relatively easy. Plant the seeds shallow, just enough so they are covered with a good quality potting soil. Keep the soil moist, out of the wind and away from too much direct sunlight to prevent drying out. As the new plants emerge, they will have two small round leaves called seed leaves. Expose the plants to more sunlight, but do not let the soil dry out and continue to protect the seedlings from wind.
Once the seedlings have produced at least two or three leaves that look like the ones on mature plants, they are ready to be transplanted into the garden. If they are too tender to transplant, they can be “hardened” by exposing them to full sunlight for a couple hours on one day, three or four hours the second day, and so on until they are out there for eight hours or more. The gardener will notice the difference in the plants as they respond to this process.
Once the transplants are in the garden, they can be cared for just like they would have been if they were planted in May. One difference is they will probably need more water. The weather is hotter in July and August and the rain does not come as often, and when it does rain it tends to come all at once instead of those gentle springtime soaking rains. Plan to provide a little extra care until the transplants adjust to their new home.
Here are some of the vegetables that can be planted now, with days from planting seed until mature fruit is ready:
Carrots, 90;
Sweet corn, 90 to 100;
Cucumber, 80 to 90;
Pepper, 120;
Pumpkin, 110 to 120;
Summer squash, 80;
Zucchini, 80;
Tomato, 100 to 120;
Bush and pole beans, 65 to 80; and
Radish, 30.
The number of days are approximate as they are affected by the different varieties and the actual growing conditions from now through the rest of the summer. By the way, now is a good time to plant pumpkins to be used as fall decorations.w
Do not give up on the garden. There is still plenty of time to get a second crop started so fresh vegetables will be available the rest of the summer.
Enjoy your garden.
