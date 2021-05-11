IN THE YARD: This garden on wheels can really get moving

Occasionally, us gardeners come up with some pretty cool ideas. My old buddy, Dennis, has put together a great one: a fully mobile garden on wheels.
With a couple of wooden pallets, a sheet of plywood and four old lawn mower wheels, you can be in business. This project can be moved around for more or less sunlight; it can be brought indoors if the temperature drops like it did recently; or it can be put out of the way for a lawn party. The options are unlimited.
You can plant flowers or vegetables or both.
The upright section at the back of the unit is a 4-foot-tall vertical garden. You can make yours taller or shorter. The spaces between the wooden slats can be filled with potting soil and planted. Or you can do like Dennis and use old plastic coffee cans. It’s a great way to recycle plastic containers. Just remember to add drainage holes in the bottom of each container so the plants don’t drown.
The flat section in the front can be as long and as wide as you can manage it. The purpose for this part is to provide a place to put containers for your plants. You can use several window boxes placed side-by-side to maximize the use of the available space and then plant your seeds or seedlings at the recommended spacing. Remember to use planters deep enough for plants and that have drainage holes to allow excess water to escape.
This whole unit can come in handy for gardeners who like to get an early start on the growing season. All of the containers, both vertical and horizontal, can be filled with soil and planted as early as March. The unit can be kept indoors near some sunny windows or under grow lamps when it is cold and then rolled outside on warm afternoons. This way you can maintain that magical 50-degree soil temperature. As the season warms up and all after all danger of frost is past, simply leave it outside in a sunny part of the lawn. Then, during the growing season, when there is severe weather in the forecast, you can roll it back to a protected location to avoid storm damage.
Also, think about our furry garden pests. That is a good point for a nomadic garden. Since most of the animal damage — especially from deer and rabbits — occurs at night you can put the garden in a safe location every evening. As an alternative, since everything is inside one compact unit, it is easier to set up protective netting and fencing around the garden. I am not sure if it will work to keep squirrels out. They tore up my impatiens rather badly last year. Somebody gave me one of those big, colorful, metal roosters so I put that next to the impatiens and that seemed to keep the squirrels at bay.
Here are a few thoughts to consider when you are building gone of these:
Use good, clean wood. Since all of the plants will be in containers, treated wood will do just fine. The biggest hazard from the wood is splinters, so some time spent with sandpaper will be justified.
The wheels need to turn. Use old mower wheels, new wheelbarrow wheels or whatever. Make sure whatever axle you rig up fills the hole in the middle of the wheel to prevent wobbling. A dab or two of axle grease or bearing grease will be helpful. If nothing else, just remember that the squeaky wheel gets the oil, so maybe consider using some old oil.
The containers, if they are bought or if they are re-purposed from other uses, should be thoroughly washed with clean water. Do not use containers that contained herbicides or any harsh chemicals that could hurt your plants. Be sure they are deep enough for your plants, at least 8 inches, even more for root-type plants like carrots. Make certain to allow for drainage of excess water.
As the season ends in the fall, and you still have plants producing, you can relocate your garden to a warm spot to keep it going. After the garden is finished, simply roll it to an out-of-the-way place where it will be protected for the winter. Replace the old potting soils with fresh soils in the spring and you are ready to go again.
This is a good idea for a small space garden and it does not take up any lawn space in the winter. Great idea, Dennis!
Enjoy your garden.
