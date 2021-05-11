IN THE YARD: This garden on wheels can really get moving

This whole unit can come in handy for gardeners who like to get an early start on the growing season. All of the containers, both vertical and horizontal, can be filled with soil and planted as early as March. The unit can be kept indoors near some sunny windows or under grow lamps when it is cold and then rolled outside on warm afternoons. This way you can maintain that magical 50-degree soil temperature. As the season warms up and all after all danger of frost is past, simply leave it outside in a sunny part of the lawn. Then, during the growing season, when there is severe weather in the forecast, you can roll it back to a protected location to avoid storm damage.

Also, think about our furry garden pests. That is a good point for a nomadic garden. Since most of the animal damage — especially from deer and rabbits — occurs at night you can put the garden in a safe location every evening. As an alternative, since everything is inside one compact unit, it is easier to set up protective netting and fencing around the garden. I am not sure if it will work to keep squirrels out. They tore up my impatiens rather badly last year. Somebody gave me one of those big, colorful, metal roosters so I put that next to the impatiens and that seemed to keep the squirrels at bay.

Here are a few thoughts to consider when you are building gone of these: