IN THE YARD: To grow your own asparagus, set aside time for planning and pay attention to details

Asparagus plants are sold as “crowns,” which means a plant that is a group of roots with a short, cut stem on top. These are only available for a limited time in the early spring, so it is probably too late to get them now. But that gives you a year to get the garden ready.

When you are ready to plant, dig a trench about 6 to 12 inches deep. Place the crowns 18 inches apart. Twenty-five plants are usually sufficient for a family of four. Till the spot under each plant to spread the roots. Amend the garden soil with compost to provide plenty of organic matter to the soil and begin to refill the trench. The top of the crown should be 6 inches below the original soil surface. Cover the roots with the soil/compost mixture up to the top of the crown. As shoots begin to appear, keep adding soil until you have filled the trench back to the original soil level. Adding a cup of all-purpose organic fertilizer every 18 inches will help to establish the plant. Also, adding a small amount of phosphorous to the soil will help with early root development. Don’t use too much — maybe a teaspoon added to the cup of fertilizer.