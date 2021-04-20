IN THE YARD: To grow your own asparagus, set aside time for planning and pay attention to details

Many of you have wondered if you can grow asparagus in your garden
at home.
Some of you have even tried,
successfully, to do just that.
Growing asparagus is not really
difficult, but it does take some advanced planning, patience and attention to detail.
Back a number of years ago gardeners who grew asparagus did so with the “old-fashioned” plants. These needed to be planted 18-inches deep. They also required more attention and care because they grew both sexes, and new asparagus plants had to be removed often to prevent overcrowding. Thanks to some plant breeders we have a good selection of all-male cultivar hybrids. These new plants do not need to be planted so deep. They do not produce babies, they produce twice as many spears and they are more resistant to diseases.
The garden area where the asparagus is going to be planted will need to be a dedicated spot, since these plants can last for years. Choose a location in full sunlight you can tend. That will allow these plants to reach their 6-foot height. Asparagus plants do not tolerate any competition, so the planting site should be bare soil only. There should be no grass or weeds at planting and it needs to stay this way throughout the life of the plant. You may need to start your weed control now if you want to plant next year. These plants in the wild grow in wetlands and prefer moist organic soils. Plan to add compost at planting and water often.
Asparagus plants are sold as “crowns,” which means a plant that is a group of roots with a short, cut stem on top. These are only available for a limited time in the early spring, so it is probably too late to get them now. But that gives you a year to get the garden ready.
When you are ready to plant, dig a trench about 6 to 12 inches deep. Place the crowns 18 inches apart. Twenty-five plants are usually sufficient for a family of four. Till the spot under each plant to spread the roots. Amend the garden soil with compost to provide plenty of organic matter to the soil and begin to refill the trench. The top of the crown should be 6 inches below the original soil surface. Cover the roots with the soil/compost mixture up to the top of the crown. As shoots begin to appear, keep adding soil until you have filled the trench back to the original soil level. Adding a cup of all-purpose organic fertilizer every 18 inches will help to establish the plant. Also, adding a small amount of phosphorous to the soil will help with early root development. Don’t use too much — maybe a teaspoon added to the cup of fertilizer.
You need to be aggressive with weed control right from the start. Asparagus hates any kind of competition. Use weed barriers and straw or leaf mulch the first few years to get the planting established. Weed often, but do it by hand. Asparagus roots will grow near the surface of the soil, so tools that dig out the weeds can damage your plants. From everything I have read, keeping weeds and any other vegetation out of the asparagus bed is one of the keys to success. Don’t fall behind on this task.
Annual feeding can take place every year. Use a complete, all-purpose fertilizer such as 10-10-10. Apply 1 to 1 ½ pounds per 100 square feet in the early spring before new growth begins. You also can feed after the last harvest in mid-June.
After the first year — to gets the roots established — you can harvest a limited number of spears as they emerge from the soil for no more than two weeks. Then you will need to let the fronds grow to feed the roots and keep the plant strong. Harvest for three weeks the next year and four to six weeks after that. Every year after that, just be sure to stop harvesting in early summer so the plant can produce another crop of 6-foot-tall fronds to feed its roots for the future.
Spears should be harvested when they are 5 to 7 inches tall, but before the tips begin to open. Keeping the bed well-watered, weed-free and lightly fertilized will keep it productive for many years.
Also, when the fronds
turn yellow in the fall,
they should be cut back
to the ground to prevent insects and diseases from spending the winter there.
Enjoy your
garden.
For questions or
to suggest a topic for this column,
email to inyard2019@gmail.com.