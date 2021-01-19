IN THE YARD: When landscaping around your home, consider security

Spring soon will be here.
Many of us are already planning ahead for what to plant where. A lot of us go ahead and plant without regard for any long-term effects.
There are a lot of things to consider when choosing planting sites and what to put into them. There are underground utilities to consider as well as overhead lines. Will the plants we want to use grow too large for where we want to plant them? How will we water and otherwise nurture the plants for the first couple years until they are established? Will they even grow in the cold-hardiness zone where we live (USDA Zone 7)?
Here is something else to think about: The security of your home and family. As I travel around Southside, I see a number of potential problems gardeners have planted around their homes. I will try to discuss some of the more common issues and offer possible solutions.
Foundation plantings look great. They hide the brick and cement foundation around our houses and, if properly planned, complement the overall appearance of our homes. They can also be a potential security problem.
Most of the plantings I have looked over seem OK. The plants are short and well-spaced out. But some have large plants, a lot of them are evergreens, and they form a thick hedge. This can be a good hiding place for bad people. Deciduous plants are mostly a problem in summer since they have leaves, but evergreens can be trouble year-around.
Using short plants, or dwarf varieties of larger plants can help solve this problem. The first objective is to keep the plants below the windows so you can see everything when you look outside. Open spacing between plants helps reduce this as a hiding place.
Another thing that may help in a foundation planting is the type of plants to use. Put careful consideration into this before following my suggestion. Small children and pets also will try to use the planting as a playground, and you will need to do some pruning and other maintenance as well.
Use varieties of plants that have some bite. Barberry and pyracantha are a couple of good examples that come to mind. Burglars are looking for easy money. They will lose interest if getting to your window means they will suffer pain and bleeding from going through your plants.
Consider where to plant trees and large shrubs before you place them. Do you have porch lights or security lights? You don’t want to plant a tree that will eventually block that light. Also, is the pathway from your car to your house safe? I have seen a lot of police shows on TV where a victim was accosted on their own sidewalk by a bad guy hiding in nearby bushes.
Large shrubs still can be attractive even if they are planted 20 feet or more from a sidewalk or from an entrance to your home. Trees, as they grow, should have bottom limbs removed until you have a clear trunk at least 10 feet above the ground. Surrounding the tree with a bed of plants is OK as long as the plants stay under 18 inches tall. The more open ground a criminal has to cover to get to you or your house, the less likely he/she will be to try.
Keep steps and walkways open and visible. My sidewalk is lined with azaleas, but they are spaced out so there is room between them and I keep them short.
I have gradually shaped them over the years so they still have an attractive natural appearance. They are not trimmed up all nice, neat and proper because I don’t prefer that formal look. They stop short of my front steps.
I can look outside and see if anyone is coming. The back entrance has no vegetation so I have a clear view here as well. Also, I have a tree that shades my front steps but it is rimmed up to about 15 feet.
I get plenty of shade to enjoy sitting on the front steps but there is no place for anyone to hide. Maybe someone can hide in the tree but they will need a ladder to get there, and it is a long drop if they come out. I have many other climbable trees in my yard for when children or grandchildren visit so I have not sacrificed any fun in my landscape.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.