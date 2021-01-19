IN THE YARD: When landscaping around your home, consider security

Using short plants, or dwarf varieties of larger plants can help solve this problem. The first objective is to keep the plants below the windows so you can see everything when you look outside. Open spacing between plants helps reduce this as a hiding place.

Another thing that may help in a foundation planting is the type of plants to use. Put careful consideration into this before following my suggestion. Small children and pets also will try to use the planting as a playground, and you will need to do some pruning and other maintenance as well.

Use varieties of plants that have some bite. Barberry and pyracantha are a couple of good examples that come to mind. Burglars are looking for easy money. They will lose interest if getting to your window means they will suffer pain and bleeding from going through your plants.

Consider where to plant trees and large shrubs before you place them. Do you have porch lights or security lights? You don’t want to plant a tree that will eventually block that light. Also, is the pathway from your car to your house safe? I have seen a lot of police shows on TV where a victim was accosted on their own sidewalk by a bad guy hiding in nearby bushes.