IN THE YARD: While not the same as chemical-free, organic gardening considers all aspects of management

There has been a lot of work done to control insects by organic means. These pests are difficult to predict and can be hard to control once they show up. One thing that helps is to encourage the presence of insect predators in the garden. Earwigs, praying mantis, lady bugs, spiders and other insects include the pesky bugs as a major part of their diet. If these predators are present in the garden, do not apply insecticides, as killing the predators will allow more pests to move in to feed on the plants. Also, if the predators are there, do not spray too soon when insect pests are seen. Instead, give the predators time to do their work. If the pests are killed out, the predators likely will move to another location in search of food and will not be there to protect your garden.

There are some things that are considered organic that can be applied to a garden to control many insect pests. These products must be labeled as organic and display the certified organic seal. The organic label is not something a producer can put on a product in hopes of increasing sales. To be sold as organic, any product must now be certified as such by the Department of Agriculture. This includes materials and methods used to produce a crop as well as the crop itself.