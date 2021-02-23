IN THE YARD: With recent rains and ice leaving gardens too wet, the only thing to do now is sit back and plan

What are the locations for new gardens? What will our existing gardens need before we start planting? All of this should be written down, in most cases it will be too much to trust to memory.

A written plan would be helpful. In my case, there will be more areas with sufficient sunlight that were not available before. This means I can put in some plants I have been wanting to try. In other places I have lost landscape plants and I want to replace these as much as possible. For example, two weeks ago I had about three dozen azaleas that were more than 25 years old. Right now it looks like I have just a few left. I had a beautiful red maple that shaded the entry to my house that was crushed under some large pines that fell. I plan to replace these with new plants of the same species.

Even if you didn’t suffer a lot of loss from the ice, you can still take time now to decide in advance what you want to do when the weather opens up. Think about what you will need and start making lists of materials. You can start picking up supplies to have on hand when the time is right. Mulch doesn’t go bad, so decide how many bags you will need. If your garden soil didn’t produce very well last year, maybe you can pick up some soil amendments to improve it for this year’s crop of vegetables and flowers.