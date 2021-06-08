IN THE YARD: Yucca, found growing all over Southside Virginia, can live for hundreds of years

Years ago, when I was just starting out in my professional life, I worked as a forester here in Southside Virginia.
I spent most of my time wandering through woodlands that had been visited rarely by people over several decades.
One thing I kept finding deep in the forests were old homesites. Sometimes only a deteriorated shack made of logs, sometimes only a square of rocks used in the foundation and rarely a house that obviously belonged to a “person of means.”
Usually, the first clue I had that I was entering a former home site was the presence of landscape plants that still survived. Periwinkle was used as a ground cover in old cemeteries and one can expect to find a few depressions, evenly spaced where the wooden markers had rotted away long ago. Large old boxwood plants can still be found around former homes of wealthier residents.
But the most common plant that indicates a homeplace is the yucca cactus.
I have found the yucca growing all over Southside Virginia. It marks old foundations, the edge of old roadbeds and other landscape features that once were prominent in earlier times.
Some of the old sites can be traced back into the late 1700s and others were not abandoned until the early 1900s. But the yucca cactus is common to almost all of them. Some are so old they have grown into a 6- to 8-foot tall trunk with the lance-shaped leaves bunched on top, similar to a palm tree or to the close cousin of the yucca cactus, the Joshua tree found growing all over the desert southwestern states.
But, is the yucca cactus really a cactus? No, it is not. Yet it is a succulent like members of the cactus family, but its flower structure is completely different. Also, the yucca is mostly leaves where cacti are mostly stems. All of this places the yucca in the same botanical family as agave. They use blue agave to make tequila you may recall, not recommended for yucca.
Where did the cactus part of the name come from? I’m not sure. Carl Linnaeus provided the first written description of the plant in 1750, but he likely called it a “soap plant” as that was the primary use by the native Americans at that time.
Here’s another question: is this a native or introduced plant? That is a little more difficult to address. There is at least one species that has been established here for several centuries that we know of, but it is not found in abundance anywhere in the Mid-Atlantic states.
Another, called Spanish Lance, grows in warmer climates in the lower Carolinas and south. Other species grow in areas from lower New England south to the Caribbean islands and west to Central America and there up to Oregon. Throughout its range of distribution, there are more than 40 species and there is discussion that not all species of yucca have been named yet. The Cherokees were using the root to make soap centuries ago. The Navajo also made soap and they used the fibers to make ropes and threads for sewing. The Pueblos used one species in particular as a source of food. Since that plant is best adapted to dry, sunny, hot locations on poor soils, it is thought it was brought to the shady and temperate forest of Eastern North America through trade with western tribes of natives.
The plant itself has interesting characteristics. Do not plant it where you do not want it. Yucca puts down a huge taproot that is difficult to remove and will produce more plants. Once it is established it needs no further care and there are no known pests in this region. It will grow in light shade as well a full sunlight. It does best in a neutral soil pH (6. to 7.2) but will also tolerate our acid soils just fine. A truck can run over it, crush it to the ground and it will regrow from the root (has happened to mine three times in 30 years). Yucca can live for hundreds of years, but there are a few species that live less than 20 years. After it flowers in the spring, cut the stalk back to keep it attractive.
The flowers of the yucca will probably not get pollinated. Only the yucca moth can pollinate the flowers and only the flowers can provide the environment needed by the moth for its young to survive. It’s very common in the desert southwest but very rarely (if ever) known to occur here.
Anyway, this is an interesting plant that is currently gracing our landscapes with its tall stalks of flowers and will probably continue to do that long after we are gone.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.