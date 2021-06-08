IN THE YARD: Yucca, found growing all over Southside Virginia, can live for hundreds of years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But, is the yucca cactus really a cactus? No, it is not. Yet it is a succulent like members of the cactus family, but its flower structure is completely different. Also, the yucca is mostly leaves where cacti are mostly stems. All of this places the yucca in the same botanical family as agave. They use blue agave to make tequila you may recall, not recommended for yucca.

Where did the cactus part of the name come from? I’m not sure. Carl Linnaeus provided the first written description of the plant in 1750, but he likely called it a “soap plant” as that was the primary use by the native Americans at that time.

Here’s another question: is this a native or introduced plant? That is a little more difficult to address. There is at least one species that has been established here for several centuries that we know of, but it is not found in abundance anywhere in the Mid-Atlantic states.