Southside's rustic tobacco barns take turn in garden club tour spotlight

Highlights of this year’s local tour include rustic tobacco barns and a modern barn entertainment venue festooned with outdoor floral installations by members of the Chatham Garden Club, Gabriella Garden Club and the Garden Club of Danville.

These vintage structures reflect the tobacco heritage of the region. In 2009 they were placed on the list of Most Endangered Historic Places by Preservation Virginia, the statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to making Virginia’s communities and historic places of memory stronger, more vital and economically sustainable through preservation, education and advocacy.

Their restoration was financed by the JTI Tobacco Barns Mini Grant Repair Project. Several of the barns are painted with “Barn Quilts,” mostly square murals which replicate traditional fabric quilts.

Visitors will enjoy the unusual combination of architecture and art that brightens the landscape on this driving tour through scenic tobacco country.

Two properties in Chatham showcase classic architecture and pastoral scenery. The historic barns of Pittsylvania County are filled with references to the area’s past while another property features a restored cabin, as well as a newly built lodge and barn. Visitors will enjoy a property surrounded by relaxing gardens and fountains in Danville.