Southside's rustic tobacco barns take turn in garden club tour spotlight

After an emerging pandemic closed the doors on 2020’s Historic Garden Week in Virginia, tours are back on track this year and include a nod to Southside Virginia’s tobacco heritage.
The Garden Club of Virginia’s 88th annual event runs through Saturday with tours throughout the state. Locally, Danville and Chatham are in the spotlight Thursday.
“Springtime always releases some cabin fever, but during the pandemic the fever seems to be more acute,” said Tricia Garner, state chairman of Historic Garden Week. “The tours offer a special opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy beautiful gardens in a safe manner.”
With COVID-19 protocols in place, the Garden Club of Virginia had to reduce the number of tickets it sells to maintain social distancing.
“Club members and the gracious homeowners have been working hard to ensure an exceptional experience for all guests,” added Garner.
The tours will feature floral arrangements — many of which will be massive outdoor installations — created by Garden Club of Virginia members.
“Garden tours make terrific focal points for daytrips and explorations,” added Garner.
Danville and Chatham
Southside has long been known as a premier tobacco growing area in Virginia.
Highlights of this year’s local tour include rustic tobacco barns and a modern barn entertainment venue festooned with outdoor floral installations by members of the Chatham Garden Club, Gabriella Garden Club and the Garden Club of Danville.
These vintage structures reflect the tobacco heritage of the region. In 2009 they were placed on the list of Most Endangered Historic Places by Preservation Virginia, the statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to making Virginia’s communities and historic places of memory stronger, more vital and economically sustainable through preservation, education and advocacy.
Their restoration was financed by the JTI Tobacco Barns Mini Grant Repair Project. Several of the barns are painted with “Barn Quilts,” mostly square murals which replicate traditional fabric quilts.
Visitors will enjoy the unusual combination of architecture and art that brightens the landscape on this driving tour through scenic tobacco country.
Two properties in Chatham showcase classic architecture and pastoral scenery. The historic barns of Pittsylvania County are filled with references to the area’s past while another property features a restored cabin, as well as a newly built lodge and barn. Visitors will enjoy a property surrounded by relaxing gardens and fountains in Danville.
There are two tour sessions planned Thursday. The morning tour runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the afternoon session is from 1 to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person available online only at vagardenweek.org. Tickets are only available in advance and will not be sold the day of the tour.