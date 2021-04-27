There's no need to worry about these caterpillars

By now you may have noticed the usual caterpillars we see at this time of year have returned.
Two common ones are in the tent caterpillar family. There are several species of insect that belong in this group, but only two are found around here. Neither one will cause much damage, but they are interesting. They are the Eastern tent caterpillar and the forest tent caterpillar.
We will start with the most common one, the Eastern tent caterpillar. These are identified by a dark-colored body and a yellow stripe running down the length of their backs. They do not sting — nor do they bite — so they are safe to handle.
We see evidence of their arrival every spring. When their eggs hatch, the young larvae spin silken webs in the crotch of the tree where they were born. If you take time to look closely, you will notice that almost all of these “tents” are on wild cherry trees. They will often be found on apple trees, as well, but cherry is the most common. They can be found nesting and feeding on almost any tree in the Rosaceae family.
Once they hatch and spin their tents, they will stay there most of the time, venturing out occasionally to eat some leaves from their host tree. As they grow, they will abandon their tent and crawl all over the place. The host tree by this point is mostly stripped of leaves due to the voracious appetite of the caterpillars. Eventually, they will find a place to hide and spin a silky cocoon. Later, the adults will emerge, mate and lay the eggs for the next generation. The adults do not eat; they simply reproduce and then die.
The forest tent caterpillars share a lot of the same characteristics as the Eastern tent version, but they do not spin the tents as their cousins do. The other characteristics are what places them in the tent caterpillar family — I guess they are the oddballs of the family.
The forest tent caterpillars are a little more attractive. These caterpillars do not bite, nor do they sting, so they also are safe to handle. They have a bluish color to their bodies and there is a small keyhole-like design on top of each segment. They tend to start out feeding in large numbers, but usually break apart and go it alone in a couple weeks. The forest tents are not very particular about which trees they feed on: gums, sugar maples and red oaks are preferred, but they will feed on anything. The red maple is the only tree they have not been found to feed on.
Like their eastern cousins, they will feed for several weeks and then look for a place to hide, usually on the underside of leaves. They will cover themselves with a silky cocoon. In a few weeks the adults will emerge, mate and die. The first to emerge from the cocoons are the male moths. The guys will fly around as the sun is setting. They are looking for other unopened cocoons where they will wait for the females to come out to mate. Prior to emerging, the female moths will produce a sex attractant called pheromone. This substance is like a sexy perfume so the males will know they are in the right place.
A trait both of these caterpillars have in common is their ability to led each other to food sources. As they crawl along a tree branch, they will lay down a silk thread that is impregnated with pheromone. Since the caterpillars are very immature, the sex attractant will have no effect on them other than to show which way to go. So, if one caterpillar crawls to a new part of the host tree to feed, all of the others will follow along the trail it left behind.
Neither of these causes any real damage. The easter tents can completely defoliate a wild cherry, but since it is considered a weed tree it does not matter. There have been reports of the forest tent causing widespread defoliation in other parts of the world, but they have never done that around here. So, control of these insects is not needed. It is best to just leave them alone and wait until they go away. The number of eastern tent caterpillars is directly proportional to the number of wild cherry trees growing in an area. To reduce the number of caterpillars, reduce the number of wild cherry trees.
As I have said, there is no need to spray or otherwise use insecticides or fire to get rid of these crawlers. Just be patient and they will soon go away.
