There's no need to worry about these caterpillars

By now you may have noticed the usual caterpillars we see at this time of year have returned.

Two common ones are in the tent caterpillar family. There are several species of insect that belong in this group, but only two are found around here. Neither one will cause much damage, but they are interesting. They are the Eastern tent caterpillar and the forest tent caterpillar.

We will start with the most common one, the Eastern tent caterpillar. These are identified by a dark-colored body and a yellow stripe running down the length of their backs. They do not sting — nor do they bite — so they are safe to handle.

We see evidence of their arrival every spring. When their eggs hatch, the young larvae spin silken webs in the crotch of the tree where they were born. If you take time to look closely, you will notice that almost all of these “tents” are on wild cherry trees. They will often be found on apple trees, as well, but cherry is the most common. They can be found nesting and feeding on almost any tree in the Rosaceae family.