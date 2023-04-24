During Dan River Middle School's annual Hoops for Heart event, students raised $2,800 for the American Heart Association. Celebrating the fundraising effort are, front row, from left, Skylea Pancoat, Rodney Carter (top fundraiser and Joshua Carroll; second row, Georgia-Claire Willoughby, Melanie Gilbert (PE teacher and coordinator of event), Chris Knick (principal), Earl Glass (PE teacher and coordinator of event) and Noah Evans.