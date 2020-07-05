How long must these tubs remain in my garage?

I haven’t asked a lawyer about this, but I’m wondering if there is a statute of limitations on how long a parent of grown children has to babysit storage tubs of high school memories.
Actually I guess I have asked a lawyer because my son who still retains a tub in my garage is a lawyer. But apparently he arranged for a continuance in the case of his tub and the huge speaker system whose purpose in our life is to hold the bags of salt for our water filtration system.
My last child, in a move that tore my heart out, but it's OK, left for college in 2006 and never looked back. For a couple of years, I had a daughter and family here in town, then they left. Now there are two families in Utah, two in Arkansas, two in North Carolina and one in Richmond.
I’m sure there are countless families with grown kids living in their basement who envy me.
So it has been 14 years of empty nesthood. Yet I still have two huge tubs, a fancy salt bag holder and stacks of yearbooks I am gradually distributing throughout America.
I tackled my youngest daughter’s tub this week since I am going to Utah to visit her soon. It is divided mostly between cheerleading clothes and summer church camps and journals. I asked her in a video call, "What do you want to bring with me to Utah, but the rest is going to be thrown away?”
Live chats were not available when she carefully packed away the Tunstall Trojan jacket and the 15 frames of friends, some with the decoration “Friends Forever” on the edges. I guess Facebook counts for a forever friendship.
Don’t tell her, but I read some of her goals in her journals, and she’s done pretty well for herself! Five kids later and stuck at home because of a mean virus, she still wakes up every day wanting to do her best.
She wants all the cheerleading uniforms. I’m not sure why, but hopefully there’s room in my one suitcase for them. I’m not going to put anything in there that will encourage TSA to open up that suitcase and wondering why an old(er) lady traveler has a suitcase full of cheerleading clothes.
The trophy hit the trash pile. I think it’s the last one in the house to go.
The tub was cleaned out and became the new kindling tub by the fireplace. I was surprised how excited I got about a new kindling tub. I should have given myself the trophy.
Now there’s a huge tub in the garage belonging to a North Carolina son. I would have taken it to him by now if I could move it, but it’s way too heavy. I think it’s full of football uniforms and equipment. He’s 40 and married with two children, so I think the NFL is off the table.
I say he should frame the bloodied jersey from the night they demolished Martinsville High School and let the rest go.
But he won’t do it. It just sits there, and I keep forgetting when he is here to pull it out a couple of inches and make him go through it. He drives away and I run after him, shouting, “But your tub! You didn’t go through your tub!”
He owns the speaker box too. I think we could probably put the salt bags on the floor, but I can’t bring myself to getting rid of the speaker without permission. Mothers. They always are prisoners to pleasing their children. The good ones anyway.
But it seems like progress is finally happening.
I will pat myself on the back for cleaning out one tub, haul the cheerleading uniforms across the country and remind myself to pull out that tub in the garage the next time my son comes. If I got rid of that, the tub full of Christmas wreath supplies I will never use can take up the space.
I only need to give up my dream that one of these days some of my kids will move back.
I just need to put those dreams in a big storage tub and stash them in the garage, abandoned forever.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
