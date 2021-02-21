Huber Awards $75,000 grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area

{byline}{&by1}Special to the Register & Bee

J.M. Huber Corp. recently awarded a $75,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area for its teen center renovation project.

The grant was part of Huber’s global commitment and initiative — called Huber Helps — to donate 1% of its net income annually to philanthropic causes around the world.

Drew Robertson, inventory manager and CMMS administrator at Huber’s Crystal Hill location, submitted an Impact Your Community funding application on behalf of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area in October.

The submission was one of several globally that was approved for funding this year.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area was one of eight organizations internationally chosen for the Impact Your Community grant.

“We are extremely grateful to Huber for selecting BGCDA. While we utilize these funds to renovate our teen center, the excitement will far outweigh the challenges that we face due to the pandemic,” said CEO Faith Stamps. “This project will be a reminder for us to remain grateful throughout 2021. We truly cannot say thank you enough to Huber for believing in our mission.”