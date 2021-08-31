HUMOR: An apology to bees and bee enthusiasts

In July, I wrote about a painful encounter while mowing: “In a patch of clover on this particular day, a bee stung me on the ankle. I can’t begrudge the bee’s reaction. If someone tried to run me over, I would likely retaliate.”

The rest of the column detailed getting stung several more times in subsequent weeks and suffering allergic reactions in which the afflicted areas swelled to roughly twice their normal size.

After publication, several readers pointed out that my use of the word “bee” was likely confusing helpful pollinators with their dirty rotten cousins from the wasp family.

In a follow up column, I printed a few of the responses.

“... I’m guessing, like me, you were likely the victim of the nasty, good for nothing (really, look it up), ground-dwelling yellow jacket.”

After that second column, I received even more response from readers who insisted I don’t know my bees from a hole in the ground, which is where many yellow jackets live.

I expected I would soon receive a stern letter from the bee law firm of Bumble, Honey & Sweat: