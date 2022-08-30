HUMOR: First place for columns? Let the recount begin

The award ceremony was held at the Hilton in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Hollifield was unable attend, choosing instead to sit on his porch and shoot cans with a pellet gun, an activity he finds relaxing.

Reached via satellite, Hollifield said, “I would like to thank the academy, Cousin Junior and the Good Lord for this honor. Does any money come with it?”

Here are excerpts from Hollifield’s winning columns. You can read them in their entirety as well as other past columns on our website.

The adventures of a junior assistant cat trapper (December 2020):

I’m not trapping cats for fun or profit but out of a sense of civic responsibility, something I only recently discovered I had. I didn’t sign up for it, it was thrust upon me.

It seemed only a short while ago our street had one feral cat — Kevin — patrolling the neighborhood, keeping the rodent population at bay and giving the stink-eye to cars he didn’t recognize.

I would arrive home, give Kevin a friendly nod, which he returned each time with a look I interpreted as, “I will rip your throat out, old man.”

But Kevin did his job and he did it well. We coexisted. At some point, Kevin acquired a domestic partner and through the miracle of nature and some awful screeching at night, feral kittens began to appear and grow into more feral cats.

Soon, Kevin had gone from patrolling the neighborhood to heading a rogue gang of feral felines running amuck. It was time to act, lest cats eventually outnumbered people.

In a neighborhood wishin’ for demolition (or watching an excavator tear down a house) (August 2021)

I spend most of my days working with other people building the latest newspaper a piece at a time until it’s complete and arrives on doorsteps or inboxes.

Tearing something down looked like so much more fun, like being in the saddle of a prehistoric hell-raising beast that could also operate delicately when needed.

I decided then and there my next career would be traveling freelance excavator operator, driving from town to town knocking stuff down for the good of humanity.

I came up with my pitch.

“Excuse me, sir. I noticed that building yonder is in disrepair. May I present you with my card? Yes, it is me, traveling freelance excavator operator. For a reasonable sum, a mere pittance if you will, I will tear down that unsightly structure. Also, I am sorry I crushed your mailbox on the way in. I’m still getting the hang of this thing.”

A dead raccoon with a (film noir) fanciful tale (February 2022)

I was in my office, looking forward to that bottle of hooch that waited at the end of the day for a down-and-out P.I. That’s when she burst through the door.

She was tall, with gams that wouldn’t quit and a look in her eye that said she had been there, done that and won the pony. She was the kind of dame a gumshoe like me wouldn’t mind getting to know a little better.

“Say, what is the meaning of this?” I said, glaring from under the brim of my fedora.

“Why are you talking like that?” she shot back.

“Like what, see?”

“Like you’ve been watching ‘30s gangster movies on Turner Classic all day instead of writing a column.”

“Hey, I ask the questions around here. Now, what is it I can do for you, lady?”

“There is a dead raccoon in our yard.”

“I’ll take the case. I get a hundred a day plus expenses.”

“You’ll get your %$# out there and get that dead raccoon out of our yard.”

Yeah, she was a feisty one alright. Cross her and a man could end up dead. Dead like a … raccoon.