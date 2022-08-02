 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Humor

HUMOR: First shot fired in Great Robot War of 2022

  • 0
Scott Hollifield

Scott Hollifield

Who would have thought the Robot Apocalypse starts with a chess match?

According to various media outlets, a chess-playing robot broke a child’s finger during an event in Russia.

The rest of us are now just pawns in the game in the deadly rise of AI.

The robot, which resembles a mechanical arm rather than a blood-thirsty C-3PO, can play multiple games at once. It had performed in three previous rounds without crushing any children before the incident occurred.

Here is an account from The Guardian, published on July 24: “Last week, according to Russian media outlets, a chess-playing robot, apparently unsettled by the quick responses of a seven-year-old boy, unceremoniously grabbed and broke his finger during a match at the Moscow Open.”

Video shows the robot making a chess move, then reaching out and pinching the would-be Bobby Fisher Jr.’s booger hook.

People are also reading…

“’The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the TASS news agency after the incident, adding that the machine had played many previous exhibitions without upset. “This is of course bad.’”

In the kind of gritty chess play we’ve come to expect, the youngster returned the next day with his finger in a cast and finished the tournament, then produced a flamethrower and turned his robot opponent into puddle of melted plastic and twisted metal.

Actually, the youngster did return and finish the tournament but the flamethrower ending was just wish fulfillment on my part. I’m sure the child completed the tournament, returned home, kissed his mom goodbye and shipped out to Ukraine after his conscription into the Russian Army.

Longtime readers may recall my concern about a robot uprising. A quick search revealed that, since 2013, I’ve written 16 columns with the word “robot” in them, second only to a total of 432 columns featuring the word “monkey.”

That concern with robots began back in the early 1990s when media moguls stuck a bunch of small-town newspaper editors in a van for a trip to the big city to show us hicks from sticks how newspaper work would be performed in the future. That’s when we naively believed there would still be newspaper performed in the future.

There in a state-of-the-art printing plant, wheeled machines — robots — scuttled around lifting and transporting pallets of paper, doing the work that humans used to do.

That led to my fear of robots and a column after the van ride back headlined, “Someday, a robot will take my job.”

While it hasn’t happened yet, I do believe there are more soulless cyborgs disguised as humans working in our industry so my replacement is still a real possibility.

With the first shot now fired in the Great Robot War, aka, the Robot Apocalypse, thanks to a chess-playing mechanical arm and a Russian kid too quick on the trigger, I would like to share a few tips from my years of writing about and fearing the robot takeover.

Never play chess with a robot.

Do not let a Russian child play chess with a robot. He’s safer in Ukraine.

If you are a developer of a chess-playing robot, put in a command called “do not crush children’s bones.”

If you are a soulless cyborg media mogul, don’t put a smart-aleck hick from the sticks in a van, drive him to the big city and show him what the future will be. It won’t turn out well. He might become the voice of the human resistance.

Good luck, everyone. Check and mate.

Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, North Carolina, and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China’s dealings with Taiwan during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden. The call gave no indication of progress on trade, technology or other irritants. Those include Beijing’s opposition to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island the mainland claims as its own. The ruling Communist Party says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. There was no indication Xi mentioned Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. But Xi rejected “interference by external forces” that might encourage Taiwan to try to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent.

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

President Joe Biden’s initial effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems had a price tag of $4 trillion. And it stalled in Congress. A much slimmer but still substantial compromise package costing $739 billion is now being considered by lawmakers. With strategies aimed at inflation-fighting health care, climate change and deficit reduction, the new measure appears headed toward quick votes in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate. A major component is allowing the Medicare program to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. That could save the federal government some $288 billion over 10 years, money that would help seniors pay for their medications.

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet in person for the first time since Biden took office, a senior administration official says. The two leaders spent more than two hours on the phone Thursday amid rising tensions between their nations. Xi emphasized China's claim over Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says “those who play with fire will perish by it.” For its part, the White House says Biden underscored U.S. opposition to “unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential trip to the island, which has a democratic government.

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

The House has passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a solid margin of 243-187. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law, and it provides the White House with a major domestic policy victory. The GOP leadership in the House recommended a vote against the bill, arguing the semiconductor industry didn't need "government handouts." But some GOP lawmakers viewed passing the legislation as important for national security

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Does talking to your plants help them grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert