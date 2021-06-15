HUMOR: UFO report and Cousin Junior’s close encounter

The truth may be out there, but a highly anticipated government report on UFO activity isn’t going to answer all the questions for true believers.

But Cousin Junior might.

According to The New York Times and other media outlets, intelligence officials will release to Congress an unclassified version of a UFO report later in June.

It focuses on more than 120 encounters, most of them involving Navy pilots, with aerial phenomena that performed wild maneuvers — rapid acceleration, sudden change in direction, prolonged hovering.

The report, according to sources who spoke with The Times, concludes these pilots weren’t encountering secret U.S. technology, but it doesn’t provide any firm answers on what these things were.

The Times story said “senior officials briefed on the intelligence conceded that the very ambiguity of the findings meant the government could not definitively rule out theories that the phenomena observed by military pilots might be alien spacecraft.”

As the senior interim aerial phenomena/UFO correspondent for this award-winning publication, I decided to reach out to the one person I know who claims to have had a close encounter — Cousin Junior, who may or may not exist only in my imagination.